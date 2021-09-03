Home / Entertainment / Tv / Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan's old neighbour couldn't answer 12.5 lakh question, can you?
Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan's old neighbour couldn't answer 12.5 lakh question, can you?

  • An old neighbour of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 host Amitabh Bachchan left with 6.4 lakh after failing to answer the 12.5 lakh question.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 10:40 AM IST

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 contestant Samiksha Shrivastava quit the game show with 6.4 lakh after she ran out of lifelines and decided to not attempt the 12th question, worth 12.5 lakh.

During the course of the game, Samiksha also revealed that she once used to live near host Amitabh Bachchan's Mumbai house, Pratiksha. She said that she was a student in Mumbai and that she used to catch glimpses of Amitabh often. She still remembers the day he waved at her.

Samiksha chose to bow out of the game because she was unsure of the answer to the 12.5 lakh question, and had run out of her lifelines by the time she'd made 1.6 lakh. The question that got the better of Samiksha was 'Who, among these, is India's first woman mining engineer?' Her options were Chandrani Prasad Verma, Mohana Singh, Rajeshwari Chatterjee and A Lalitha. The correct answer is Chandrani Prasad Verma.

Amitabh Bachchan, who has hosted all but one season of KBC since it began in 2000, returned to host season 13 last month. The new season has already seen a 'crorepati' -- Himani Bundela, who won 1 crore but couldn't answer the jackpot 7 crore question.

Also read: KBC 13: Himani Bundela correctly answered this 1 crore question with a Radhika Apte connect. Can you?

The question was: 'What was the title of the thesis that Dr BR Ambedkar submitted to the London School of Economics for which he was awarded his doctorate in 1923?' Her options were The Want And Means Of India, The Problem Of The Rupee, National Dividend Of India and The Law And Lawyers. The correct answer was The Problem Of The Rupee.

