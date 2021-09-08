Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: This 50 lakh question about films stumped Tushar Bharadwaj, can you answer it?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 contestant Tushar Bharadwaj was stumped by this question about Indian films, worth ₹50 lakh. Can you answer it?
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 10:58 AM IST
Contestant Tushar Bharadwaj on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13.

Rollover contestant Tushar Bharadwaj won 25 lakh on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, after the 50 lakh question stumped him. The popular quiz show, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, returned with a new season last month. 

Tushar used two lifelines for the 80,000 question – Audience Poll and Flip the Question. The original question, about politics, was replaced with a question about football, which he answered correctly. 

The question for 1,60,000 was, “Who is the music director of the song Tu Mile Dil Khile?” Tushar answered it correctly – MM Kreem – and even performed the song for the audience, and dedicated it to his wife. The next question, for 3,20,000 was, “In 2022, which city is slated to be the only one in the world to have hosted both the Summer and Winter Olympics?” Tushar answered it correctly: Beijing. 

For 6,40,000, Tushar was faced with a question about geography: “The length of the international border of which state is 856 km, which is about 84% of the total length of its border?” After using the 50-50 lifeline, he chose the correct answer: Tripura. 

But he didn't hesitate before answering the next question, for 125,000: “The poet Vishakadatta’s historical drama Mudrarakshasa deals with which dynasty?” The answer was the Maurya dynasty. 

Also read: KBC 13: Can you answer this 640,000 question that Kalpana Singh got wrong on Amitabh Bachchan’s show?

Tushar used the Ask the Expert lifeline for the next question, worth 25 lakh: “The eruption of which volcano caused what is thought to be the loudest sound ever heard in recorded history?” The answer was Krakatoa, and with it, Tushar moved on to the next question, worth 50 lakh: “In which film did Dadasaheb Phalke first cast Durgabai Kamat, making her the first actress of Indian cinema?” The answer was Mohini Bhasmasur, but Tushar had no idea and no lifelines, so he decided to quit the game with 25 lakh.

