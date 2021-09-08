Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: This 50 lakh question about films stumped Tushar Bharadwaj, can you answer it?

Rollover contestant Tushar Bharadwaj won ₹25 lakh on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, after the ₹50 lakh question stumped him. The popular quiz show, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, returned with a new season last month.

Tushar used two lifelines for the ₹80,000 question – Audience Poll and Flip the Question. The original question, about politics, was replaced with a question about football, which he answered correctly.

The question for ₹1,60,000 was, “Who is the music director of the song Tu Mile Dil Khile?” Tushar answered it correctly – MM Kreem – and even performed the song for the audience, and dedicated it to his wife. The next question, for ₹3,20,000 was, “In 2022, which city is slated to be the only one in the world to have hosted both the Summer and Winter Olympics?” Tushar answered it correctly: Beijing.

For ₹6,40,000, Tushar was faced with a question about geography: “The length of the international border of which state is 856 km, which is about 84% of the total length of its border?” After using the 50-50 lifeline, he chose the correct answer: Tripura.

But he didn't hesitate before answering the next question, for ₹125,000: “The poet Vishakadatta’s historical drama Mudrarakshasa deals with which dynasty?” The answer was the Maurya dynasty.

Tushar used the Ask the Expert lifeline for the next question, worth ₹25 lakh: “The eruption of which volcano caused what is thought to be the loudest sound ever heard in recorded history?” The answer was Krakatoa, and with it, Tushar moved on to the next question, worth ₹50 lakh: “In which film did Dadasaheb Phalke first cast Durgabai Kamat, making her the first actress of Indian cinema?” The answer was Mohini Bhasmasur, but Tushar had no idea and no lifelines, so he decided to quit the game with ₹25 lakh.