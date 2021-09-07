Farah Khan offers Amitabh Bachchan ‘mera ek baccha lelo’ for more KBC questions. Watch Deepika Padukone lose it

Farah Khan and Deepika Padukone are the latest guest stars on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. In an upcoming episode, the two make multiple pleas to host Amitabh Bachchan to give them more time to play the game.

In a new promo shared by Sony Entertainment Television, Amitabh told Farah and Deepika at the offset that they will only get a limited amount of time to play the game. After their time is up, the hooter will ring and they will have to end the game. Eager to start playing and finish on time, they told him to begin quickly.

After a while, when the hooter sounded, Deepika and Farah pleaded with Amitabh to let them play some more. “We are even doing a movie together,” Deepika told Amitabh, referring to their upcoming film, The Intern. Farah reminded him about how earlier on in the show, she had promised to cast him in one of her movies. Amitabh nudged them to make some more pleas to appease the show's team.

“Sir abhi hum kya karege, mera ek baccha lelo (What else can I offer? Take one of my kids),” Farah said, cracking up Amitabh and Deepika. Farah is mom to triplets Czar, Anya and Diva.

Also read: Ranveer Singh promises to feed Deepika Padukone in his ‘godd’ after Amitabh Bachchan rings him up on KBC 13. Watch

Another promo for the show showed Deepika complaining to Amitabh about her husband Ranveer Singh. She told him how he never cooks for her. “He had once promised to cook breakfast for me and he still has not,” she said.

Amitabh immediately called him up to let him know what Deepika has said. Ranveer told Deepika, “Instead of giving him my warm regards, you are complaining about me?” He added, “Amitabh sir ne bol dia hai. Ab tujhe main godd mein bitha ke omelette khilauga (Now that Amitabh sir has said it, I will make you sit on my lap and feed you omelette).”

The Deepika-Farah episode will air on Friday.