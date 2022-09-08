Kaun Banega Crorepati: Amitabh Bachchan holds tissue box for overwhelmed contestant, fans applaud his sensitivity. Watch

In the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, Amitabh Bachchan will welcome contestant Rajani Mishra to the hot seat. In a promo shared by Sony Entertainment's Instagram handle, Amitabh is seen holding a tissue box for Rajani, who gets overwhelmed when Amitabh announces her name. Also Read: KBC 14: Contestant asks Amitabh Bachchan if Jaya Bachchan doubts him when he's too happy

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, as Amitabh announced Rajani's name, she broke in to tears as she sat on the hot seat. Amitabh came to her with a tissue box and insister her to take more tissues by saying, ‘Ek se kaam nahi chalega. Aur le lijiye (Don't take just one tissue, please take more)." Amitabh also bowed down and greeted her with namaste.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rajani said that she is from Bihar and is a housewife. She added that she comes from a huge joint family and that she has continued her studies after marriage. She also said that whatever she will earn on the show will be her ‘first income’ and that ‘meine ek bhi rupiya nahi kamaya kabhi (I never earned a penny previously).’ Fans applauded the actor for the humble and sensitive gesture.

Amitabh's fun conversations with the contestants often win hearts of his fans. Recently, a contestant asked Amitabh if his wife, Jaya Bachchan, questions him when he is too happy. On another episode, one contestant told him that he thinks his wife doesn't like him because she calls Amitabh's films ‘bekar’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amitabh is currently awaiting the release of Ayan Mukerji's film Brahmastra. The film, slated to release on September 9, also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Amitabh will then be seen in the comedy-drama Goodbye. The film will also star Rashmika Mandanna and will release on October 7. On Tuesday, the film's trailer was released.

Amitabh also has Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai in the pipeline. Apart from Amitabh, the film also stars Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and Danny Denzongpa with Neena Gupta and Sarika in prominent roles. It will release on November 11. Amitabh will also be seen in Project K. The film will also star Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON