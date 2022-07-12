KBC 14 bumps up its 7 crore prize money, Amitabh Bachchan shares new twists to the game. Watch

Amitabh Bachchan has introduced a new twist to his popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 14. The show will now have a new prize money slot, ₹75 lakh, to mark the 75th year of Indian Independence. (Also read: Amitabh Bachchan roasts a millennial for reading only headlines in new KBC promo)

A new promo that he shared on his Twitter page, Amitabh is seen in his chair on KBC stage as he congratulates a mock contestant, Santosh, sitting opposite him, before asking he would like to take up the next question worth ₹7.5 crore.

The contestant then starts second guessing himself, with several people reminding him that he may lose a lot of the prize money he has already won, if he gives the wrong answer to the question, and will only be left with ₹3.75 lakh.

Amitabh then assures the contestant and says, “If you answer the question correctly, then you win ₹7.5 crore. But, even if your answer is wrong, you still win ₹75 lakh.” The host then turns to the audience and announces, "Yes it is true. Marking the 75th year of Indian independence, KBC now has a new slot.

Amitabh Bachchan has been the host for KBC ever since it premiered on small screens in 2000. It was only for the third season, that he was not a part of it. Shah Rukh Khan was the host for the season in 2008. The date for the premiere this season is yet to be announced.

Amitabh was most recently seen in Ajay Devgn's Runway 34. Directed and produced by Ajay, the film also featured Rakul Preet Singh. Ajay essayed the lead role of a pilot in the film.

Amitabh will now be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part One that features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Moubni Roy and Nagarjuna in important roles. He also has Project K with Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. Project K is being is directed and written by Nag Ashwin

