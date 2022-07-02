KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan roasts a millennial for reading only headlines in new promo. Watch

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, who is all set to return with Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 14, reiterated the importance of verifying information in a new video from the show. In a new promo, shared by Sony Entertainment Television on Saturday Amitabh is seen sitting across a young contestant and asking him a question on the reality show. (Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan jokes about GPS-fitted bank notes)

Amitabh asked the contestant, "'I don't believe in taking the right decisions. I take decisions and then strive to prove them right.' Who said this? Here are your options--A. Bill Gates, B. Ratan Tata." Before Amitabh could read out option C the contestant shouted Ratan Tata. A surprised Amitabh said, "Let me complete the options at least." The contestant replied, "No need sir. We understand news by reading the headline and letter by going over the envelope."

Amitabh asked him, "Why are you in such a hurry?" The contestant responded, "I have so much to do in life but I've less time. YOLO, sir YOLO (making hand gestures)." The veteran actor imitated him and asked about the meaning of the acronym to which the contestant replied, ''You only live once."

Amitabh smiled saying, "Sir, YGJH" and then replied to a perplexed contestant, "Yeh ghalat jawab hai (The answer is wrong). The correct answer is option D. None of the above." A shocked contestant replied, "But I had read that report" and Amitabh asked, "Did you read half of the report or only the headline?"

The contestant was unable to reply as he was in shock. Amitabh, looking at the camera, addressed the viewers and said, "Did you see that ladies and dear ones? Gyan jaha se bhi mile bator lijiye par pehle zara tatol lijiye (Before accepting any information verify it first)."

The video was shared with the caption, "We all know that person jo gyaan batorne ke jaldbaazi mein rehta hai aur YOLO, BRB, TTYL jaise shabd kehta hai (who is always in a hurry to accept all the information and use words like YOLO, BRB, TTYL). Tag them in the comments and tell them that "Gyaan jahaan se mile bator lo, lekin pehle tatol lo (Before accepting any information verify it at first)." #KBC2022 coming soon! Stay tuned! @amitabhbachchan." The channel has not yet announced the date on which KBC 14 will premiere.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON