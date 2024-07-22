Kavita Kaushik bids adieu to television industry: 'Content is so regressive, I have been a part of it as well'

Kavita Kaushik is known for portraying the iconic character of inspector Chandramukhi Chautala in FIR. The actor has now decided to quit the television industry as she stated grueling work hours as one of the reasons. Kavita, in an interview with Times Now stated that she is only been offered to play daayan (witch) in TV shows. (Also read: Kavita Kaushik says she ‘pukes’ when she thinks about her time in Bigg Boss: 'I had a really bad experience') Kavita Kaushik has quit television industry as she finds its content regressive.

Kavita Kaushik says she is getting offers to play ‘daayan’

Kavita, while speaking about the reason she decided to bid adieu to TV industry, opined, “TV toh mujhe karna hi nahin hai (I am not interested in working in TV industry at all). I can't do 30 days of work. I am open to doing web shows or movies but I am not a typical looking heroine who can easily get cast in all kinds of shoot. There are only few kinds of roles that suit my personality. I keep getting offered TV projects on daayans (witches) like Shaitaani Rasmein. But I can't have the same life I had three years back when I was doing full time television. I am thankful for that phase but I was young and I wanted money. But now, I can't devote that kind of time. In fact, when FIR didn't used to take a lot time yet I would crib.”

Kavita Kaushik says reality shows are regressive

Kavita further said, “TV content is so regressive too and that's why I don't want to be a part of it. There was a time when TV was progressive and we had different kinds of shows. There was a variety and there was entertainment for everyone. But now, the kind of content we're showing is really bad for the young generations to watch. The kind of regression we show in our reality shows and drama makes people hate each other. I have been a part of it as well and I am very sorry. I have contributed to that regression in some way. I don't approve of what they show on television. Jo bhi bolo, hum Indians hain and hume lagta hai jo TV par dikh raha hai vo sach hain (At the end of the day, we are Indians and we think whatever is shown in television is the truth). We subconsciously get inspired by it.”

Kavita was last seen in the Punjabi comedy-drama - Carry on Jatta 3. She was also a contestant in Bigg Boss 14.