Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik’s FIR co-star Kiku Sharda comes out in her support, says she fights for what is right

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 18:31 IST

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Kavita Kaushik’s FIR co-star Kiku Sharda has lent his endorsement to her. Kavita has been one of the season’s most controversial figures, after being involved in multiple fights with Eijaz Khan, and expressing her issues for being portrayed negatively to host Salman Khan.

Kavita’s social media accounts shared Kiku’s video message. In the video, Kiku said, “Meri bahut lambi journey rahi hai Kavita ke saath (I have had a long relationship with Kavita). Hume FIR show saath mein kiya tha 8 saal ke liye hume yeh show ek doosre ke saath kiya tha (We worked together on FIR for eight years). She’s definitely one of the most wonderful people I’ve ever met.”

Bhagvad Gita mai likha hai ki jab sach ladta hai toh akela hee ladta hai

Aur jeet hamesha sach ki hee hoti hai

Judiye KK ke sath iss ladai mai aur apna pyar & support dijiye votes ke roop mai@kikusharda ki toh baat maan hee leni chahiye 😊 thank you sir for your amazing words 🤗 pic.twitter.com/zSjfSrWP9s — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) November 18, 2020

Kiku said that Kavita stands up for herself, and for what is right. “Jitni woh pyaari hain, utni hi strong bhi hain (she is as strong as she is adorable),” he said.

Previously, another FIR co-star, Mahika Sharma, came out in her support and called her a ‘tigress’. In an interview with SpotboyE, Mahika said, “This time Bigg Boss has come up with the worst casting. I feel apart from Jasmin (Bhasin), Rubina (Dilaik) and Kavita, all are unknown and commoners. Aly (Goni), Eijaz (Khan) and Pavitra (Punia) are known faces but they might be too insecure about Kavita and Rubina’s presence in the house. But I don’t feel bad for Kavita as she is not a bechari. She is a fighter and will rule the house. I don’t really feel eviction happens on vote. As the makers want a love angle, they want to make it full of romance. So, they also might target Kavita.”

Upset with the way she is being projected on the show, Kavita told Rubina Dilaik on Tuesday’s episode, “Salman sir poora 24 ghanta thodi dekhte hai. Woh bhi toh wohi part dekhte hai jo episode mein aata hai. Woh bhi apni judgment usi cheez pe banate hai. Aur main unki ek-ek expression, ek-ek line jo woh bolte hain, main bhanp gayi hoon ki main kaisi dikh rahi hoon (Salman sir does not watch all 24 hours, he just watches whatever is shown in each episode and forms a judgment. I can understand from his expressions and statements how I must be looking in the show).”

