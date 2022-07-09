Kavita Kaushik says she ‘pukes’ when she thinks about her time in Bigg Boss: 'I had a really bad experience'

Kavita Kaushik doesn't have fond memories of her time in the Bigg Boss House. The actor, who joined the 14th season of the popular reality television series in 2020, said that she regrets ever stepping into the house. Also Read| Kavita Kaushik dismisses Bigg Boss as a ‘fake reality show’

Kavita had joined the show as a wild card contestant, and was evicted shortly after she made headlines for her fight with Eijaz Khan. She soon returned to the show for a second time, but walked out during the mid-season finale after an explosive argument with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukhla.

Asked if she regrets doing Bigg Boss, Kavita told Bollywood Hungama, "Yeah, I do. I had a really bad experience. I still feel sick sometimes thinking about it. I puke and stuff, so yeah."

Kavita had previously also spoken about her dislike for the show, which had crowned Rubina as the winner of the season. When a fan tweeted that she should not have done the show, Kavita had replied, "It's ok, like they say once you've spoilt your ‘image’ you are free! Now I don't give a f**k about the hate or the love of those who judge someone on a fake reality show."

She had also spoken to Hindustan Times between her eviction and re-entry, calling people inside the house manipulative. She said, “Somewhere, I knew that I am someone who is more of a heart person and I am very real. In that house, one has to be very calculated, alert, and even manipulative. You can’t have a real outburst."

Kavita recently made her OTT debut with the crime thriller Tera Chhalaava. Each episode of the series has a different director. Kavita is part of an episode titled Happy Anniversary, directed by Prabal Baruah. The series premiered on Hungama Play on July 7.

