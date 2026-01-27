Kavya Gowda breaks silence after husband Somshekar allegedly stabbed in family feud; says she was threatened with rape

Kavya broke her silence and spoke to the press on Tuesday, a day after the alleged incident. A TOI report stated that the Radha Ramana and Gandhari actor claimed that she and her husband were attacked by Somshekar’s brother Nandish, his wife Prema, her sister Priya, and her father Ravi Kumar. The actor explained that the dispute began over a woman named Suma, who was hired to take care of her daughter, Siya.

Kavya’s sister Bhavya Gowda was the one to file a complaint on her behalf at the Ramamurthy Nagar Police Station. The police said there were already tensions within the joint family over household matters. The care of the couple’s young daughter added to the conflict, they said. Somshekar’s brother and other family members were involved in the feud. While police have registered a case and begun their probe, counter-complaints have also been filed from the other side of the family.

A fight at Kavya’s home in Bengaluru allegedly turned violent, and the police are investigating. The incident occurred on January 26 at the family's home. A disagreement between family members turned violent when Somshekar was allegedly stabbed and taken to a private hospital. News18 reported that doctors have said that his injuries are serious, but not life-threatening, and his condition is stable.

Kannada TV actor Kavya Gowda and her husband Somshekar allegedly faced violent threats from family during a feud. Somshekar has allegedly been stabbed by a family member and is undergoing treatment. Kavya broke her silence and spoke to the press, claiming that she was threatened with rape and murder by a family member.

Family members falsely accused her of theft, claimed Kavya. On the day of the incident, the family members referred to Suma as a ‘thief’. The actor stated that the family tried to raise a hand on her daughter when the fight escalated. “No mother would accept that. At that moment, I realised this could not be ignored,” she said.

She alleged Ravi Kumar, Prema, Priya and Nandish of attacking her with sticks. Kavya also made a serious allegation that Ravi threatened to rape and kill her, claiming political influence. She termed the attack as ‘brutal and involved inappropriate physical assault’. Kavya also claimed that it was Priya and Ravi who stabbed her husband.

“By God's grace, my husband's life is not in danger. He is still in the hospital. But my brother-in-law has daughters of his own. How can someone speak like this when he has daughters at home?” she reportedly questioned. Kavya also claimed that their home was equipped with CCTV and that the police have access to it for evidence.