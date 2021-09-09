KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan, Farah Khan threaten to walk out after Deepika Padukone chose this film as her favourite

Amitabh Bachchan and Farah Khan jokingly threatened to leave the Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 stage after Deepika Padukone picked Piku as her favourite movie. The actor the director are the special guests on the upcoming episode of the quiz show.

In a video shared by Sony Television on Instagram, Deepika and Farah make an entry into the show while the audience cheered. Deepika informed the director-actor duo that she has brought a Ganesha idol for each of them on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and recently concluded Teachers' Day.

Presenting them the gifts, Deepika praised Farah and Amitabh. “Whatever I am today, the little that I've achieved, all that I've learnt about acting and the craft is because of Farah ma'am,” she said, in Hindi.

“Amit Ji, who is my on-screen baba, everyone knows that we did a film together named Piku and even today, when people ask me what's my favourite film, I always say Piku,” she added. However, this didn't go down well with Farah who said, “I'm walking out right now.”

“And I'm also walking out,” Amitabh joined in, leaving Deepika wondering. When asked the reason, Amitabh said in Hindi, “You are not allowed to lie on this show.”

“Sir, I'm walking out. She's praising me and she's telling Piku is her favourite film,” Farah chipped in. Deepika finally decided to turn to the audience and asked them which is their favourite film starring her. Farah screamed on their behalf, Om Shanti Om. Deepika compromised, making both Om Shanti Om and Piku her favourite films.

Deepika made her acting debut with Om Shanti Om in 2007. The actor starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan and had a double role. In another clip from KBC 13, Farah and Deepika were seen recreating the iconic Ek Chutki Sindoor from the film with Amitabh.

Meanwhile, Deepika has worked with Amitabh on Piku and is set to reunite with him for the Indian adaptation of The Intern. The film, produced by Deepika, initially starred Rishi Kapoor.