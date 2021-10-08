Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan goes ‘oh my gosh’ after bumping into batchmate from DU's Kirori Mal College
tv

KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan goes ‘oh my gosh’ after bumping into batchmate from DU's Kirori Mal College

The expert said that Amitabh Bachchan might not know her, but that they were batchmates at Kirori Mal College back in the day.
Amitabh Bachchan gasped when the expert told him that they were batchmates in Kirori Mal College.
Published on Oct 08, 2021 11:59 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Amitabh Bachchan was in for a double surprise when not one but two people recalled their past connections with him in back-to-back episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. On Thursday's episode of the show, Amitabh introduced the 'expert' - former Flight Surgeon, Air Marshall, and Padma Shri-awardee, Padma Bandhopadhyay. 

Amitabh listed her accomplishments, and informed the audience that she was the first woman to be given the rank of Air Marshall. The ex-Air Force officer thanked Amitabh Bachchan for his words, and said to him, “Good evening sir, you may not know me, but I am your college-mate, from Kirori Mal College.”

Amitabh gasped, “Oh my gosh,” and asked her what years she was there. “60, 61 and 62; I was doing my pre-medical there. Then I joined Armed Forces Medical College. Long, long time back." Amitabh said, “What a small world it is, what a small world it is," and Padma Bandhobapdhyay agreed.

This is the second time in the same week that someone from Amitabh's past has crossed paths with him on the show. On Wednesday's episode, contestant Rashmi Kadam's father, who had accompanied her on the show as her guest, told Amitabh that he used to be his bodyguard 30 years ago. “Sir, I was your PSO (personal security officer) in 1992, so I have worked as your bodyguard,” Rajendra Kadam said. Amitabh was visibly surprised. Rajendra continued, “It was always a wish of mine to get a photograph clicked with you, but back then mobiles didn't have cameras. But I'm here today, thanks to my daughter, so I'm very happy.”

RELATED STORIES

Also read: KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan reflects on past after contestant's dad reveals he used to be his 'bodyguard' 30 years ago

Amitabh assured him that they'd get a picture clicked together. The actor returned to host the 13th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati last month.

