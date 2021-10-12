KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan in splits as Hema Malini recreates Dharmendra's lines from Sholay, watch

Veteran actor Hema Malini and director Ramesh Sippy will be seen sharing a fun camaraderie in Friday's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. The trio - Amitabh Bachchan, Hema and Ramesh will be seen revisiting their film Sholay and sharing anecdotes from it.

In the promo shared by Sony on Instagram, Amitabh and Hema also enact scenes from Sholay. Hema recreated Dharmendra‘s popular dialogue, “Basanti, in kutton ke samne mat nachna (Basanti, don't dance in front of these dogs)," leaving everyone in splits.

In another clip, Amitabh delivered the famous ‘Agrezo ke zamaane ke jailer hai (I've been a jailer since the British era)' lines, originally said by Asrani in the movie.

Sholay was released on August 15, 1975, featured Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, A.K Hangal, and Amjad Khan in pivotal roles. It broke numerous records. It became the first Bollywood film to celebrate a silver jubilee in theatres. It was the longest-running Hindi film until Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995). According to Businessline, Sholay earned ₹15 crores net at that time.

Meanwhile, on KBC 13, Hema and Ramesh will be donating the winning amount to the Hema Malini Foundation that works towards the education and medical treatment of children in Mathura. The episode will air on October 15 on Sony Entertainment Television.

Many Bollywood celebrities have appeared on KBC 13's Friday Special episode. Pankaj Tripathi, Pratik Gandhi, Genelia D'Souza, Riteish Deshmukh, Deepika Padukone, Farah Khan, Jackie Shroff and Sunil Shetty were a few of the many stars seen

This is Amitabh's 12th year as the show's host. Shah Rukh Khan is the only other person who has hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati. He was called on board for the third season after Amitabh stepped down from the role.