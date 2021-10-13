Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan is shocked as contestant says ‘zeher lagrae ho’, wonders if it's a 'gaali'
tv

KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan is shocked as contestant says ‘zeher lagrae ho’, wonders if it's a 'gaali'

Amitabh Bachchan got a lesson in some Delhi slang as contestant Sumit showed him how to use the word ‘zeher’ as a compliment.
Amitabh Bachchan tried using ‘zeher’ as a compliment.
Published on Oct 13, 2021 01:52 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Actor Amitabh Bachchan also learnt something new on the latest episode of his quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13. In a new promo, Amitabh is shocked at how the word ‘zeher (poison)’ can be used as a compliment for someone.

Delhi's Sumit took the hot seat when Amitabh asked him about his love for samosas. Sumit said that a shop near his home sells the most ‘zeher’ samosas. Amitabh does a double take, wondering if he heard him say the right word. Sumit explains, “Zeher as in, when you give someone a compliment. ‘Ekdum zeher lagrae ho (You looks amazing),’ like that.” 

Amitabh, however, is not convinced. “Aisa kaise ho sakta hai? Gaali hogai ye toh (How that be? It sounds like an abusive word to me),” he tells Sumit. He soon comes around, asking Sumit about his outfit. “Zehar, katl (poison, murder),” Sumit tells him as Amitabh gleefully repeats his words. 

Watch the promo here:

RELATED STORIES

Also on the show, Sumit's mother tells Amitabh how she gets overwhelmed every time she watches Baghban. She said she could not bear to watch the actor cry. Amitabh advises her not to watch the movie at all. Sumit also tells him how his parents suspect that he too, will kick them to the curb like Amitabh's kids did in the movie.

Amitabh is back for the new season of the show, which began in August. This time, the audience is back in the studio and special, Shandaar Shukravaar episodes have also been introduced. Every Friday, celebrity guests take the hotseat to play the game with Amitabh and raise money for the cuases they support. Amitabh's Sholay co-star Hema Malini and director Ramesh Sippy will be the new guests this week. 

So far, stars such as Deepika Padukone-Farah Khan, Sourav Ganguly-Virender Sehwag, Pankaj Tripathi-Pratik Gandhi, Suniel Shetty-Jackie Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'Souza have been invited on the show.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
amitabh bachchan kaun banega crorepati kbc 12 kaun banega crorepati 13
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

KBC 13 contestant Husain could not crack 1 crore question. Can you?

5

Kajol visits Durga Puja pandal, unites with family

Bigg Boss 15: Afsana drinks oil by mistake, Shamita Shetty can’t stop smiling

Bear Grylls says Yug will be proud of Ajay Devgn after Into The Wild episode
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP