KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan laughs as Neeraj Chopra recites Silsila's lines in Haryanvi, watch
tv

KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan laughs as Neeraj Chopra recites Silsila's lines in Haryanvi, watch

A new clip of Amitabh Bachchan learning and delivering lines from one of his old movies in Haryanvi on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 has been shared online. The actor was also in splits after Neeraj Chopra recited his famous Silsila dialogue in Haryanvi. 
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 07:25 PM IST
Neeraj Chopra and P Sreejesh are this week's special guests on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. 

Amitabh Bachchan couldn't help but laugh when Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra gave the iconic ‘Main Aur Meri Tanhai’ dialogue, from the film Silsila, a Haryanvi spin. Neeraj will appear in an upcoming Shandaar Shukravaar episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, with fellow Olympian P Sreejesh. 

In a promo shared on Instagram by Sony Television on Wednesday, Amitabh first recited the original dialogue and then asked Neeraj to repeat it but in Haryanvi. When he successfully did it, Amitabh couldn't help but burst into a fit of laughter and cheered. 

Sreejesh then asked Amitabh if he's ever featured in a Haryanvi movie. While the actor revealed he hadn't, he did say that he was asked to deliver a few lines in Haryanvi in a movie. “Aaj humlog aye hain dono aapko Haryanvi seekhane (Today we've come to teach you Haryanvi),” Sreejesh informed Amitabh. The actor's instant reaction was, “Hey bhagwaan (Oh my god).” 

However, he did play along. The two sports stars revisited Amitabh's film Zanjeer and added a Haryanvi touch to one of its iconic lines. 

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 had confirmed that Neeraj Chopra and P Sreejesh would  be participating in the show with a promo earlier this week. The two sports personalities, who represented India at the Tokyo Olympics, appeared on the show with their medals. 

Neeraj had won the gold medal, India's first in track and field category for javelin throw, whereas Sreejesh was part of the men's hockey team, which won the bronze medal, at the Olympics that took place earlier this year. 

Also read: Kaun Banega Crorepati producer Siddhartha Basu reacts as viewer claims ‘wrong question and answer’ were shown

Last Friday, Amitabh hosted Deepika Padukone and filmmaker Farah Khan on the show. The group shared numerous anecdotes during the episode. They not only shared their experience of working together but opened up about incidents from their personal life as well. One such moment included Deepika opening up about battle with depression. 

 

