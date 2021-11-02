Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan left in splits after contestant asks him to hit him on his head. Watch
KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan left in splits after contestant asks him to hit him on his head. Watch

KBC 13: In a new promo, Amitabh Bachchan laughed out loud after a contestant asked him to hit on his head. Amitabh asked him several questions which required him to choose between his wife and mother.
Amitabh Bachchan laughed uncontrollably on listening to a contestant's replies.
Published on Nov 02, 2021 05:42 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Actor Amitabh Bachchan was left in splits after a Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 contestant asked him to hit on his head with a cane. In a promo shared by Sony Entertainment Television, KBC contestant Indrajit was asked several questions by the host. Each question required the contestant to pick between his mother and wife. 

The video started with Indrajit telling Amitabh Bachchan, "Shaadi ke pehle ek ladka ladki mein kitna gunn milta hai woh dekhna padta hai? Hum toh bolenge jo ladke ki maa aur ladki mein kitna gunn milta hai woh dekhna chahiye (Before marriage the horoscopes of men and women are matched. According to me, the horoscopes of the man's mother and girl should be matched)."

Referring to Indrajit's 3,20,000 cheque, Amitabh asked him, "Sabse pehle cheque kiske haath mein aap denge (Who will you give the cheque first to)?" Indrajit replied, "320 ko 160-160 ka cheque hoga dono mein (I'll divide the amount in half and give them different cheques)."

RELATED STORIES

After that, when Amitabh asked him, "Maataji aur patniji aapko ek hi samay par aawaaz lagaye (What if your mother and wife call you at the same time)" and Indrajit interrupted, "Aap kya chahte hai main yahi reh jaun? Mumbai se ghar na jaun (Do you want me stay back? You don't want me to go back home from Mumbai)?" Amitabh burst out laughing at his reply.

Amitabh then told Indrajit, "Yeh teesra aur aakhri prashna (This is the last question)." Indrajit then joined his hands together, got down from his seat and told Amitabh, "Sir aap ek danda laiiye aur mujhe mariye (Sir you bring a cane and hit me)." Amitabh was left in splits listening to Indrajit.

Also Read | KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan says ‘pet pe laat maar diya’ after dialogue battle with Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar laughs

Amitabh Bachchan returned with his popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati in August. Amitabh has been hosting the game show since its inception in 2000, except for the third season in 2007, which was hosted by actor Shah Rukh Khan.

kaun banega crorepati 13 amitabh bachchan
