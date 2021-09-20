Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan left speechless after woman asks him to name her unborn grandchild
tv

KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan left speechless after woman asks him to name her unborn grandchild

A visibly moved Amitabh Bachchan was left speechless after a Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 contestant asked if he'd be willing to name her unborn grandchild. 
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON SEP 20, 2021 04:31 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan reacts after being asked by a Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 contestant if he'd be willing to name her grandchild. 

Kaun Banega Crorepati host Amitabh Bachchan was left speechless after a contestant said moving things about him. Amitabh, in a promo video for the show, announced a special ‘Aasha Abhilasha’ week on the show, during which Amitabh said that he would try to fulfil people's wishes. 

The video, shared by Sony Entertainment Television on Instagram, showed Amitabh Bachchan interacting with several contestants, who had requests for him. While one person asked Amitabh to recite a few lines from his father Harivanshrai Bachchan's poem Agneepath, another person asked Amitabh if he would be willing to name her soon-to-be-born grandchild.



She said in Hindi, “Sir, during this Aasha Abhilasha week, even I have a request for you. I am about to become a grandmother, and I would be honoured if you would agree to naming the baby.” Amitabh congratulated her, as she continued, “This way, my generation, my son's generation, his child's generation – all three generations – would be connected to you.”

A visibly moved Amitabh didn't have an immediate response, as he smiled and looked away, before the clip cut off. Explaining the concept of the Aasha Abhilasha week, Amitabh said in his introduction, “Through this initiative, we will try to fulfil the wishes of our studio audience, our contestants, and even viewers at home.”

Also read: KBC 13: Moved Amitabh Bachchan spontaneously decides to donate money to help procure 16 cr injection for ailing child

Recently, Amitabh, on the spur of the moment, decided to make a monetary contribution towards procuring an expensive medicine for a child suffering from a rare disease. Guest Farah Khan had appeared on the show to raise money for the cause, and Amitabh said after learning about the child's condition, "I don't know if I should say this, but Farah, I would like to contribute personally as well. I will tell you the amount later, I don't want to discuss it here.”


kaun banega crorepati kaun banega crorepati 13 amitabh bachchan kaun banega crorepati amitabh bachchan kbc
