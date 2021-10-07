KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan reflects on past after contestant's dad reveals he used to be his 'bodyguard' 30 years ago

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 host Amitabh Bachchan was in for a pleasant surprise when he learned that a contestant's father used to be his personal bodyguard nearly 30 years ago. In the latest episode of KBC, contestant Rashmi Kadam brought her father along as her guest.

After exchanging a few pleasantries about Rashmi's profession (psychologist), Amitabh Bachchan gestured at her father, and asked about him. “Sir, my name is Rajendra Kadam, from Pune, Maharashtra," Rashmi's father said, and Amitabh asked if he's a policeman, as he had been told.

Rajendra said, “Sir, I was your PSO (personal security officer) in 1992, so I have worked as your bodyguard.” Amitabh was visibly surprised. Rajendra continued, “It was always a wish of mine to get a photograph clicked with you, but back then mobiles didn't have cameras. But I'm here today, thanks to my daughter, so I'm very happy.”

A smiling Amitabh said, “The world is a small place, and I'll be happy to take a photo with you,” and continued with the game. Later, he also requested Rashmi's father to allow her to marry the man of her choice, and said that since he has agreed to do so publicly, he cannot go back on his word. Rashmi eventually ended up leaving the game with ₹12.5 lakh.

Amitabh is back as host for his 12th season of KBC. He has hosted all but one season since the show's inception in 2000. This year, Amitabh welcomes celebrity guests every Friday, and this week will host Bollywood couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza.