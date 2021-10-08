Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan says family would ‘sneak out’ during Covid-19 pandemic against his advice
tv

KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan says family would ‘sneak out’ during Covid-19 pandemic against his advice

Amitabh Bachchan remembers that his family members used to go out “chup chaap” because he stopped them to do so amid Covid-19 virus fear.
Amitabh Bachchan with his family,
Published on Oct 08, 2021 07:45 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

In the latest episode of Sony's quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 13, contestant Divya Sahay shared many candid moments with the show's host, Amitabh Bachchan. Divya shared interesting incidents from her life, including how she used to sneak out from her home amid strict Covid-19 restrictions. Amitabh replied, saying that something similar used to happen at his home. He said when he used to stop his family members from going out, they used to “sneak out."

Divya narrated how she used to sneak out with her kids without telling her husband, during the time when Covid-19 restrictions were imposed. Amitabh said, “Humare ghar pe jo yeh karyakram dekh rahe honge woh itne prasann ho rahe honge. Humare ghar pe aisa he hota hai, main puchta hun kahan ja rahe ho ghar mein raho, woh log chup chaap kahin nikal jayenge, ghoomne firne jana hai. Mein kehta hun ki covid chal raha hai toh bolte hain ki humne toh injection (vaccine) liya hua hai (My family members, who are watching this episode, must be very happy to hear that. At home, whenever anyone goes out, I ask them where are they going? Stay at home, but they sneak out and later tell me that they are vaccinated)."

Divya (44) who works as a primary school teacher in Kolkata, was accompanied by her daughter and husband on the show. Before the game started, she took Amitabh's autograph and called it her good luck charm. Divya also confessed to Big B that she loves watching Hindi movies and said that she and her husband have a similar height difference like Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan.

