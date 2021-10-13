Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / KBC 13 contestant Husain could not crack this 1 crore question. Can you?
tv

KBC 13 contestant Husain could not crack this 1 crore question. Can you?

On the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13, contestant Husain had to walk away with the prize money of ₹50 lakh.
Husain could not answer the 1 crore question.
Published on Oct 13, 2021 10:42 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Tuesday's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati saw another contestant come close to becoming a ‘crorepati’. However, contestant Husain had to quit as he did not know the right answer.

Husain, who is businessman from Pune, successfully answered the 50 lakh question about whales with the largest brains. However, he hit a big roadblock with the 1 crore question.

Host Amitabh Bachchan asked him, “Among the peaks known as the eight-thousanders, which is the shortest in height but was the last peak to be successfully ascended?” The options presented to him were: Nanga Parbat, Annapurna, Gasherbrum 1 and Shishapangma.

As Husain was clueless about the question, he made the decision to quit the show with 50 lakh in hand. The right answer was Shishapangma, which is located in south-central Tibet, five kilometres from the border with Nepal. It is the 14th highest mountain in the world at 8,027 metres (26,335 ft) above sea level. It was first climbed on 2 May 1964 by a Chinese expedition led by Xǔ Jìng.

So far, only one contestant has been crowned a crorepati on the show's current 13th season. Himani Bundela, a teacher from Agra won 1 crore last month. Speaking about host Amitabh Bachchan in an interview to a leading daily, Himani said, "Honestly, speaking before playing Fastest Finger First Triple test, when I heard Mr Bachchan’s voice, the KBC music and felt his entry when he said Namashkar, I actually forgot everything and why I was on the show. Like the audience I also started rooting for him. I completely enjoyed the moment because I had always felt this through TV but this time I was part of the moment. When my vision was good I had even watched it on television. It felt like a dream come true moment."

