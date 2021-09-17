KBC 13: Ex-diplomat Manju Seth stumped by 80K question, quits with 40K; do you know the answer?

A former diplomat named Manju Seth won just ₹40000 on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, after she used up all her lifelines and decided to quit the show. She used the Audience Poll lifeline for the ₹3000 question, and then flipped the ₹5000 question.

Manju was stumped by the ₹80000 even after using the 50:50 lifeline, and decided to quit with ₹40000 in the bank. The question that got her was about an ‘unknown Indian’s' autobiography. She was shown the cover of a book, and asked who the author was. Her options were, Khushwant Singh, Raja Rao, Nirad C Chaudhuri and RK Narayan. The correct answer was Nirad C Chaudhuri.

Host Amitabh Bachchan told Manju, who according to India Today has served as a diplomat in Hong Kong, Dhaka, Paris, Reunion Island and Madagascar, that he, too, wanted to become an IFS officer, but had second thoughts after seeing the amount of studying he'd have to do.

Curious about her story, Amitabh asked her what motivated her to become a diplomat. She said, according to a leading daily, "Since childhood, I was fascinated by current affairs, reading novels, and I was inspired by Indira Gandhi ji and wanted to look elegant like her, wear such cotton sarees and meet people from diverse countries and represent India."

When Amitabh asked if she'd ever met the late former PM, she said, "When I joined work, that time, the office was in South Block, after work I was leaving and suddenly I saw Indira ji standing in front of the lift and I was thrilled to see her. She wished us and spoke so gracefully, that was the best moment of my life."

The long-running quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati recently returned with its 13th season. Amitabh Bachchan has hosted all but one season of the show, in which he was replaced by Shah Rukh Khan.