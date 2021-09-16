Home / Entertainment / Tv / KBC 13: Food delivery person gets 25 lakh question wrong, plummets to 3.2 lakh; do you know the answer?
Contestant Akash Waghmare lost lakhs on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan.
Contestant Akash Waghmare lost lakhs on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan.
tv

KBC 13: Food delivery person gets 25 lakh question wrong, plummets to 3.2 lakh; do you know the answer?

  • Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 contestant Akash Waghmare, who works as a food delivery executive, took a risk and answered the 25 lakh question, despite Amitabh Bachchan's advice that he should quit. It didn't pay off.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 10:01 AM IST

Food delivery executive Akash Waghmare lost nearly 10 lakh on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 after failing to answer the question for 25 lakh on the show. Despite host Amitabh Bachchan's advice that he should quit while he was ahead, he took the risk, and it didn't pay off.

Akash had used up all his lifelines, two of which he used up on the 12.5 lakh question, and hit a stumbling block. The question for 25 lakh was: “The spacecraft 'Hope' became the first probe from the Middle East to enter the orbit of Mars. Which country's mission was Hope?” Akash's options were: “Iran, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Qatar.” The correct answer was Saudi Arabia.

Previously, Amitabh Bachchan in a gracious gesture fulfilled Akash's wish to have food delivered to him one day. "Inki iccha hai ki kaash ek din aisa bhi aaye ki koi delivery personnel inke ghar unka manpasand bhojan jo hai woh deliver karne aaye. Isliye aaj bhaisahab main aapko batana chahta hoon ki ek delivery personnel inke liye yeh kaam karega. Aaj ka dinner inhe deliver karenge (He wishes that some day, he might be able to order food for himself. So I want to tell you that a delivery person will do this for him today. I will deliver his dinner today)."

Amitabh continued, "Bhaisahab, hum hai delivery personnel aur aaj ka bhojan yeh raha aapke liye (I am the delivery personnel and this is your meal for today)." Receiving the package, Akash replied, "Sir dhanya ho gaye hum (Sir, I am ever grateful)."

Also read: Kaun Banega Crorepati producer Siddhartha Basu reacts as viewer claims ‘wrong question and answer’ were shown

Kaun Banega Crorepati is currently airing its 13th season. Amitabh has hosted all but one season, which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan. This weekend, the popular game show will play host to Olympic champions Neeraj Chopra and P Sreejesh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kaun banega crorepati 13 kaun banega crorepati kbc amitabh bachchan + 2 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.