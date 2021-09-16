KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan left in splits after his line from Zanjeer gets Haryanvi twist by Olympian Neeraj Chopra. Watch

Actor Amitabh Bachchan was left in splits after Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra gave a Haryanvi twist to a line from his 1973 film Zanjeer. In a promo shared by Sony Entertainment Television of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 13, Amitabh asked Neeraj to teach him how to deliver a line in Haryanvi and he obliged.

Neeraj Chopra said a line from Zanjeer, in which Amitabh Bachchan's character Vijay tells Pran's character Sher Khan: “Yeh tumhare baap ka ghar nahi police station hai, sedhe khare raho (This is not your father's house but a police station. Keep quiet and stand straight).” Neeraj, translating it into Haryanvi, said, "Yoh tere baap ka ghar ko nahi, thana hai, chup chaap khada reh."

Amitabh repeated the line in Haryanvi. As he laughed and clapped amid cheers from the audience, Amitabh added, "Badi sundar bhasha hai yeh (This is such a beautiful language)."

Before Zanjeer, Neeraj also said a few lines from Amitabh's film Silsila (1981). The film starred Amitabh along with Shashi Kapoor, Rekha and Jaya Bachchan. Amitabh first said the lines in Hindi: “Main aur meri tanhain aksar yeh baatein karte hain. Tum hoti to aisa hota, tum hoti to waisa hota.” He then asked Neeraj to repeat it in Haryanvi.

Neeraj Chopra and Hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who won medals at the recent Tokyo Olympics, will be the next guests on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. At the Tokyo Olympics, Neeraj won India's first ever gold medal in javelin throw. Sreejesh, on the other hand, was part of the Hockey team which won the bronze medal for India.

On the show, Neeraj taught Amitabh about javelin. Amitabh also played a game of hockey with Sreejesh, scoring a goal.

Meanwhile, Amitabh has several films in the pipeline including Good Bye, Brahmastra, and The Intern remake.