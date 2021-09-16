KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan scores a hockey goal, dissuades Neeraj Chopra from throwing javelin on set

Actor Amitabh Bachchan scored a goal as he played hockey with goalkeeper Olympian PR Sreejesh on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. Amitabh also learned about javelin from Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra. The hockey player and the athlete will be featured as guests on KBC 13 this week.

In a promo clip shared by Sony Entertainment Television on Instagram on Thursday, Amitabh Bachchan handed over a javelin to Neeraj Chopra on the show. He then asked Neeraj, "Yeh aap javelin ke baare mein aur thoda batayen (Please tell us something about javelin)."

Neeraj Chopra explained that there are three grips while holding a javelin and also spoke about his preferred grip. He then said, "Main sir aapko phenk ke dikha deta lekin (Sir, I would have shown you a throw, but…)" as he looked around the set and the audience. Replying to him, Amitabh said, "Sir bilkul mat kijiyega (Sir please don't do that)." After that, both of them burst out laughing.

As the video continued, a hockey goal post was added to the set and both PR Sreejesh and Amitabh were given hockey sticks. Amitabh asked Sreejesh, "Yeh jis tarah se aap goal save karte hai yeh humko dikhayenge aap yaha (Will you show us how you keep goals)?" As Amitabh tried to score goals Sreejesh initially blocked them. However, after a few attempts, Amitabh managed to score a goal. He shouted with joy after his accomplishment.

Earlier, in another promo video, Amitabh was left in splits as Neeraj Chopra delivered his line ‘Main aur meri tanhai’ from Silsila, giving it a Haryanvi.

At the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics, Neeraj had won India's first gold medal in the javelin throw. Sreejesh was part of the men's hockey team which won the bronze medal.