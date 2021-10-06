KBC 13: Genelia D’Souza moved to tears, Riteish Deshmukh gets emotional too. Here’s why

A new promo for the ‘Shaandaar Shukravaar’ episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 was shared online by Sony Entertainment Television. It introduced celebrity guests Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza as well as the cause they were playing for - to raise funds for cancer-stricken children.

Genelia was moved to tears as a video of kids at a cancer treatment centre played. “Bachche pe kya beeti hai yeh hum kabhi samajh bhi nahi payenge (We will never be able to understand what the kids have gone through),” Riteish said. Host Amitabh Bachchan lauded the couple’s efforts to make a difference.

Previously, a KBC 13 promo showed Riteish going down on one knee and reciting lines from Amitabh’s films to serenade a blushing Genelia. Riteish also gave his own twist to Amitabh’s iconic line from Shahenshah and said, “Rishte mein toh hum tumhare pati lagte hai, lekin naam hai Genelia sa naura (I am your husband, but my name is Genelia’s husband).”

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 features celebrity guests every Friday. The most recent ‘Shaandaar Shukravaar’ episode featured Pankaj Tripathi and Pratik Gandhi. Deepika Padukone-Farah Khan, Virender Sehwag-Sourav Ganguly and Jackie Shroff-Suniel Shetty are some of the other famous personalities who participated in the game show this season.

Riteish and Genelia first met while shooting for their debut film, Tujhe Meri Kasam, which released in 2003. After dating for several years, they got married on February 3, 2012. They have two sons, Rahyl and Riaan.

On their ninth wedding anniversary earlier this year, Genelia shared a romantic Instagram post for Riteish. “Dearest @riteishd, You don’t find love, it finds you. It’s got a little bit to do with destiny, fate, what’s written in the stars and a lot to do with a special kind of you. There is no me without you.. I’m totally madly, crazy in love with you. Happy Anniversary Love,” she wrote.