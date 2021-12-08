KBC 13 host Amitabh Bachchan interrupts Taarak Mehta cast's garba session: 'Arre bhaiya, theher jao'

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 is set to host the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in this week's Shandaar Shukarvaar episode. Ahead of the episode, Sony Entertainment Television released a new promo showing the cast interacting with Amitabh Bachchan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, shared on Instagram, Dilip Joshi (Jethalal), Amit Bhatt (Bapuji), Shyam Pathak (Popatlal), creator Asit Kumarr Modi along with others made their way to the KBC 13 stage and greeted Amitabh Bachchan. A few even touched his feet to seek blessings.

Amitabh then suggested the group to form a circle so that they could interact with each other better. Soon after the group was formed, Dilip Joshi directed the group into a garba. A surprised Amitabh quickly tried to tone down their impromptu dance.

“Arre bhaiya, theher jao, theher jao (Guys, stop, stop),” Amitabh said, bringing their dance to a halt. “Garba karne ke liye thodi na kaha tha (I didn't tell you to do garba),” Amitabh told the group. “Photo kheechne ke liye… (He's called to take a picture),” Jethalal announced. Amitabh replied, “Photo nahi, photo nahi (not for photos).” “Then video?” Jethalal asked again. Amitabh replied, “Arre nahi re, nahi re, video nahi kheechne ka hai. Hey Bhagwaan kaise samjhaye inn logo ko. Pura star cast aa gaya hai yaha par (No, no, not for a video. Oh god, how to explain to them, the whole cast has come),” Amitabh replied.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jethalal and Amitabh then discussed the seating arrangements when the show host brought out a glass jar with names of the cast members. He picked out two names – Popatlal and Asit Kumarr Modi – who will be sitting on the hot seats first while the rest were to join the audience in the stands.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan calls out contestant for wanting to turn off his wife’s mic, asks audience ‘Am I right or not?’

Since the beginning of the 13th season of KBC, Amitabh has hosted a slew of stars on the Friday special episodes. Last Friday, the show clocked in 1000 episodes, and on the occasion, Amitabh was joined by his daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.