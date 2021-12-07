KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan calls out contestant for wanting to turn off his wife’s mic, asks audience ‘Am I right or not?’

Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently hosting quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, had a hilarious reaction to a contestant who introduced himself as a senior assistant in a bank. When the contestant revealed that he looked after cash related transactions in the bank, Amitabh asked him about the need for him to play the game, leaving the audience in splits.

Sony shared a new promo with the caption, “#KBC13 mein hotseat par aa gaye hain contestant Amit Chopda, jinhone AB sir se baat karte samay bataayi apni love life se judi kayi saari interesting baatein! (Amit Chopda shared several interesting details of his love story while talking to Amitabh Bachchan on KBC).”

The promo shows Amit Chopda winning the fastest finger first round and expressing his happiness by sending love to his wife via cute gestures. When Amitabh asked him about his work profile, he replied, “everything related to cash”. Amitabh instantly said, “Then why have you come here to play the game”. He said it is to win his own money while the cash in bank isn't his property.

Amit went on to share his love story about how they met through a marriage bureau. He said he wasn't sure if an engineer (his wife) would pay any attention to a B.Sc graduate like him but it happened. When he revealed it was her voice which attracted him, Amitabh objected to his claim and revealed that he just asked him to switch off his wife's mic as she speaks a lot.

Amitabh then asked his wife to share what made her say yes for the marriage. She answered, “I thought I would get a ₹500 or ₹100 note every evening, but haven't got anything. Even my salary now goes into his account.”