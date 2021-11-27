KBC 13: John Abraham reveals his chest ripped apart after a boxer kicked him, watch Amitabh Bachchan's reaction

John Abraham, in a new promo from Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, left Amitabh Bachchan stunned when he revealed that his chest was severely damaged during a boxing match in his college days.

The actor along with Divya Khosla Kumar and producer Nikkhil Advani makes an appearance on Friday's Shaandar Shukarvaar episode of KBC 13 to promote the recently released film Satyameva Jayate 2.

In a promo shared by Sony Entertainment Television on Instagram, John Abraham informed Amitabh Bachchan that when he was in college, he used to train in Taekwondo. In an attempt to earn money, he had travelled to Thailand and during a boxing match, bruised himself badly.

“College mein main Taekwondo karta tha. Tabhi paise jamma kar ke main Thailand gaya aur ye Muay Thai, jo ek free form of martial arts hai, usme main kick boxing karta tha, just for invitation rounds paise kamane ke liye (When I was in college, I used to train in Taekwondo. In an attempt to make money, I travelled to Thailand and there, I participated in a Mauy Thai tournament for kick boxing just to make some money),” he revealed.

John then got off his seat, unbuttoned his shirt and said, “Ek round mein, ek boxer ne mujhe (chest pe) kick kiya aur ye pura phatt gaya tha (I want to show you, during one of the rounds, a boxer kicked – gesturing him kick – my chest ripped apart).”

Besides talking about his kick boxing experience, John also displayed his football skills. He spun a ball on his finger with ease, leaving Divya in awe. He even invited Amitabh Bachchan to try replicating it.

Meanwhile, Satyameva Jayate 2 already released in theatres on Thursday and it has collected poor first day box office collections. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#SatyamevaJayate2 registers low numbers on Day 1… Multiplexes weak… Single screens of mass circuits better, but not enough to compensate… Going forward, will need to grow on Day 2, since it faces another mass-centric film [#Antim]… Thu ₹3.60 cr. #India biz.”