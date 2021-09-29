Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
KBC 13: Pratik Gandhi stumps Amitabh Bachchan with questions about 'pochha, TV remotes' in middle-class households

Scam 1992 star Pratik Gandhi caught KBC host Amitabh Bachchan off guard with questions about middle-class households. Watch here. 
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 06:06 PM IST
Pratik Gandhi on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan.

Actors Pratik Gandhi and Pankaj Tripathi will appear as guests on Friday's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. In a new promo video, Pratik stumped Amitabh with questions about middle-class households and how regular people behave.

In the video, shared on the official Instagram account of Sony Entertainment Television, Pratik said in Hindi, “Sir, I wanted to ask you a few ordinary questions. You won't get any prize money, and there are no lifelines that you can use.” Amitabh was game.

Pratik continued, “Have you ever whacked a TV remote if it isn't working? Have you ever made a discarded piece of clothing into a washrag? Last question, have you ever wiped your dirty hands on your trousers after having a meal?”

Amitabh let out a trademark ‘hain’ and said, “Oh my God.” But he shared an anecdote: “There was a time when I'd grown out my beard, and I'd wipe my hands on it after meals.” Pratik and Pankaj Tripathi burst out in laughter. 

Pratik became a household name last year after starring in the hit streaming series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, on SonyLIV. Pankaj Tripathi is known for his performances in the Amazon series Mirzapur, and the films Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Stree, and more recently, Mimi.

Every Friday, on the latest season of KBC, Amitabh hosts celebrity guests. Past guests include former cricketers Virender Sehwag-Sourav Ganguly, actor-director duo Deepika Padukone-Farah Khan, Olympic medalists Neeraj Chopra-PR Sreejesh and actors Jackie Shroff-Suniel Shetty.

