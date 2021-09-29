KBC 13: Pratik Gandhi stumps Amitabh Bachchan with questions about 'pochha, TV remotes' in middle-class households

Actors Pratik Gandhi and Pankaj Tripathi will appear as guests on Friday's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. In a new promo video, Pratik stumped Amitabh with questions about middle-class households and how regular people behave.

In the video, shared on the official Instagram account of Sony Entertainment Television, Pratik said in Hindi, “Sir, I wanted to ask you a few ordinary questions. You won't get any prize money, and there are no lifelines that you can use.” Amitabh was game.

Pratik continued, “Have you ever whacked a TV remote if it isn't working? Have you ever made a discarded piece of clothing into a washrag? Last question, have you ever wiped your dirty hands on your trousers after having a meal?”

Amitabh let out a trademark ‘hain’ and said, “Oh my God.” But he shared an anecdote: “There was a time when I'd grown out my beard, and I'd wipe my hands on it after meals.” Pratik and Pankaj Tripathi burst out in laughter.

Pratik became a household name last year after starring in the hit streaming series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, on SonyLIV. Pankaj Tripathi is known for his performances in the Amazon series Mirzapur, and the films Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Stree, and more recently, Mimi.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan leaves KBC contestant red-faced after interrogating her about boyfriends. Watch

Every Friday, on the latest season of KBC, Amitabh hosts celebrity guests. Past guests include former cricketers Virender Sehwag-Sourav Ganguly, actor-director duo Deepika Padukone-Farah Khan, Olympic medalists Neeraj Chopra-PR Sreejesh and actors Jackie Shroff-Suniel Shetty.