KBC 13 producer Siddhartha Basu reacts to suggestion from fan to ‘increase toughness’

Siddhartha Basu, the producer of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, got a suggestion from a viewer on how to ‘increase the toughness’ of the play-along game. As contestants are quizzed by Amitabh Bachchan on the hot seat, a person sitting at home also has an opportunity to win up to ₹1 lakh by playing on the Sony LIV app.

“Respected @babubasu sir. It’s our humble request that if you really want to increase the toughness of the game in order to select the lakhpatis then please increase bonus question related to GK but please stop these prediction questions. Hoping for a positive reply sir,” one fan tweeted.

In response, Siddhartha redirected the person to the Sony LIV team and clarified that he is not involved with the play-along game in any way. “Allow me to clarify once again that I have absolutely nothing to do with the play along game. Please tag @SonyLIVHelps on anything related to it. You can also mail kbcresponse@setindia.com,” he wrote.

Last month, Siddhartha addressed a viewer’s claim that one of the questions asked on KBC 13 itself was ‘wrong’ and the wrong answer was showed to be the correct one. The question was: “Normally, with which of these does every sitting of the Indian Parliament start?” The correct answer was shown to be ‘Question Hour’.

“Wrong question and answer in today’s episode of @KBCsony. Have followed several sessions on TV. Normally sitting in #LokSabha begins with Zero hour and sitting in #RajyaSabha begins with Question hour. Please get it checked. @SrBachchan @LokSabhaSectt @babubasu,” the person claimed.

Siddhartha contested this and said that there was ‘no error whatsoever’. “Kindly check the handbooks for members of the Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha for yourself. In both houses, unless otherwise directed by the speaker/chairperson, sittings conventionally begin with Question Hour, followed by Zero Hour,” he added.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 is hosted by Amitabh and features celebrity guests every Friday. Pankaj Tripathi and Pratik Gandhi appeared during the most recent Shaandaar Shukravaar episode and won ₹12.50 lakh.