KBC 13's second crorepati Sahil Ahirwar to frame Taapsee Pannu's tweet for him: 'Waiting for her to call me so that...'

Sahil Ahirwar, the second crorepati of game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 13, has said that he will frame the tweet by actor Taapsee Pannu for him. In a recent interview, he also said that he has taken a screenshot of Taapsee's tweet. Sahil added that he is ‘waiting for her to call’ him for having a meal together.

Sahil who recently appeared in Kaun Banega Crorepati, and won ₹1 crore, directed a volley of questions at show's host and actor Amitabh Bachchan about Taapsee Pannu. He asked Amitabh about her favourite dish, her fitness among other questions. While Amitabh was left speechless, Taapsee took to Twitter to answer one of his questions. Amitabh and Taapsee have so far worked together in two movies--Pink and Badla.

In an interview with India Today, Sahil Ahirwar said, “She (Taapsee Pannu) is my favourite actress and I can't believe she saw me on KBC. I am just waiting for her to call me so that we can eat chhole bhature together. She is such a nice person. I have taken a screenshot of that tweet. In the future, I will get it framed as well.”

Speaking about KBC and his attachment with the show, Sahil said, “When I was in school, my friends and I used to watch KBC a lot and imagine what it would be like to sit on the hot seat. There would be some questions that would stun us as well. We would compete amongst ourselves on who could answer a particular question displayed on the screen first. I always wanted to be a part of the show but I didn't know how to go about it. Fortunately, a senior of mine had participated in KBC, so I got to know about the registration process from him. I tried last year but I wasn't selected. However, this time I was lucky.”

In KBC, Sahil had earlier asked Amitabh about Taapsee, "Sir woh jo itna zada fit rehti hai toh aesa kya hai? Aap toh andar ki baat jaante honge (Sir how is she so fit? You must be knowing all the secrets)." He also asked, "Sir unko khaane m kya waese pasand hai (Sir, what does she like to eat)?"

"Ek chota sa question sir. Pink m sir aap Taapsee ma'am ko bachate hai defend karte hai. Badla m unko fasa dete hai. Sir yeh chemistry kya hai? Jab sir aapko fasana hi tha toh aapne Pink m bachaya kyun tha Taapsee ma'am ko (Sir a small question. In Pink movie you save and defend her. In Badla, you target her. Sir what is this chemistry? If you wanted to target her why save Taapsee ma'am in Pink)," Sahil asked further. Amitabh was left stumped by his questions.

Later sharing a KBC 13 promo on Twitter, Taapsee had written, “Sahil mujhe chole bhature sabse zyada pasand hai, kabhi miloge toh zaroor saath khayenge! Filhaal 7 crore tak pohochne ke liye bohot mubarakbaad (Sahil, I like chole bhature the most. If we ever meet, we will definitely have it together. For now, congratulations on reaching the ₹7 crore question).”