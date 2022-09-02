KBC 14: Nikhat Zareen shares how a man beat her black and blue during a match, Amitabh Bachchan reacts

The upcoming Monday episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 14 will have Commonwealth gold medal winners Nikhat Zareen and Mirabai Chanu sharing interesting stories from their lives with host Amitabh Bachchan. A new promo shows wrestler Nikhat talking about an incident when she was beaten black and blue during a wrestling match. Also read: Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan is overwhelmed as Nikhat Zareen honours her father

The promo shows Nikhat telling Amitabh and the audience about how she had a match with a man and ended up with a black eye and a bleeding nose. Sharing her mother's response to her injured state, Nikhat said, “Ammi rone lagi, said, ‘beta, tujhe kujh hogya to tere se shaadi kaun karega (if something happens to you, who will marry you)’.”

Amitabh was surprised to hear her reaction and said, “oho.” Nikhat continued, “I said, arey Ammi aap tension kyu lerahi ho, agar naam hoga to dulho ki line lag jaani hai (Mom, why are so tense, if I earn a name, grooms will be lining up for me).” This left Amitabh bursting into a laughter.

Sony shared the promo with the caption, “Iss Somvaar, @zareennikhat ji share karengi apni academy ka ek kissa, jisse unki ammi ko hone lagi unki fikr. (This Monday, Nikhat Zareen will share an incident from her coaching academy which left her mom worried).”

In another promo, Mirabai was seen asking Amitabh to say his popular introduction line from his 1990 film, Agneepath. He introduced himself as Vijay Deenanath Chauhan just as he did in the film.

Amitabh returned to work after recovering from Covid-19 on Thursday. He was under home isolation for nine days after testing positive for novel coronavirus for the second time. Sharing concern about being away from the KBC shoot, Amitabh had written in his blog, "The sudden issues of the work front and their adjustments if at all they can be, of how to catch up with lost time , especially in the matter of the TV programme which as we are well aware, takes an immense amount of time and energy to coordinate and set up.”

