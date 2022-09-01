Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan is overwhelmed as Nikhat Zareen honours her father. Watch

One of the upcoming episodes of quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 will have boxer Nikhat Zareen and weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on the hot seat. The new promo shows host Amitabh Bachchan chatting with the two athletes. It also shows Amitabh looking overwhelmed on hearing Nikhat's story of how her father struggled to get financial help to fulfil her dream. Also read: KBC: Amitabh Bachchan left in shock as contestant removes shirt to celebrate win

Sony shared the promo of the episode on Wednesday. It shows Amitabh Bachchan asking to the two of them who they will give credit to if asked to do it on the show. Nikhat, dressed in a pink pant-suit, says in Hindi, “I have only fought in the boxing ring, but in life, my father fought hard to get financial support. Unki chappale ghish gai hai (his shoes were worn out going from pillar to post).” Mujhe dekh ke bahut bura lagta tha (I used to feel very bad seeing this)."

Nikhat goes on to invite her parents on stage and puts her Commonwealth gold around her father's neck and says 'ye medal ke real hakdaar mere father hain (he truly deserves this medal)." Amitabh simply looks on, as if lost in the moment.

Another promo shows Amitabh mentioning to the two of them, "Angrezo ke desh me, jo humpe hukumat kia karte they, waha jakar aapne Bharat ka jhanda gaadh dia (You hoisted the tricolour in England which used to rule us at one time)." Nikhat echoed the feeling and said, “wo mere liye bahut badi baat hai as an Indian (its a very big thing for me as an Indian).”

Amitabh Bachchan is currently recovering from Covid after testing positive for the virus for the second time. He, along with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan, had tested positive in July, 2020 as well.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON