KBC 15: Can you answer this 1 crore question about Hiroshima bombing that stumped show's latest contestant?

Kaun Banega Crorepati is currently in its 15th season and is hosted by actor Amitabh Bachchan. On Thursday, yet another contestant came close to becoming a crorepati but unfortunately, couldn't crack the ₹1 crore question. (Also read: KBC 15: Jaskaran could not crack this ₹7 crore question, do you know the answer?)

Can you answer ₹ 1 crore question?

Kaun Banega Crorepati season 15: Amitabh Bachchan during the episode.

Contestant Shubham Gangrade played well throughout, the show but ran out of luck at the 14th question for ₹1 crore. The question was: What was the aircraft that dropped the first atomic bomb on Hiroshima on 6th Aug 1945, named after? The options were, ‘a mythical weapon’, ‘a film character’, 'the pilot's mother' or ‘the place where it was built’. The correction answer was ‘the pilot’s mother', Enola Gray.

Shubham chose to quit the show and walk away with ₹50 lakh. Last week, the current season of Kaun Banega Crorepati found its first crorepati in Jaskaran from Punjab. He answered the ₹1 crore question correctly, but had no clue about the jackpot ₹7 crore question. He, too, chose to quit the game.

Oppenheimer and the atomic bomb

Recently, Christopher Nolan's film Oppenheimer showed the invention of the atomic bomb by American scientist Robert J Oppenheimer. It was created in Los Alamos in New Mexico and the two bombs were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, in Japan. Cillian Murphy played the lead role with supporting performances from Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and others. The film was a hit at the box office in India and across the world.

Amitabh's upcoming projects

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the family entertainer film Uunchai along with Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra and Boman Irani. Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film got positive responses from the audience.

He will next be seen in Project K alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. He will also be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's next courtroom drama film Section 84.

On Friday's episode of KBC, fans will see actors Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chillar promoting their upcoming movie, The Great Indian Family.

