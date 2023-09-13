KBC 15: Vicky Kaushal cracks up Amitabh Bachchan with hilarious story from his wedding with Katrina Kaif. Watch

This Friday, Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chillar will be seen on hit game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 15. The actors will promote their upcoming film The Great Indian Family on the show. In a new promo for the show, host Amitabh Bachchan is seen cracking up at Vicky's hilarious story from his wedding withKatrina Kaif. The two married in Rajasthan in December 2021. (Also read: Sarojini Naidu supported Harivansh Rai Bachchan over inter-caste marriage, Amitabh Bachchan recalls on KBC 15)

A question for Vicky

Vicky Kaushal will join Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati 15.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the show, a contestant asks Vicky about his and Katrina's wedding in Jodhpur and the wedding menu. “Sir Vicky ji se ek sawaal hai. Shaadi ka jo menu tha woh kisne decide kia (I have a question for Vicky sir. Who decided the menu for your wedding)?” the contestant asked.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vicky replied, “Jo nashta tha woh maine decide kia tha kyuki usme chole bhature, aloo ke parathe, ye sab must the. Dinner Katrina ne decide kia. Kyuki waise bhi kisi kaaranwarsh, 8 baje ke baad Punjabiyon ko koi farak nahi padta kya kha rahe hain (I decided the breakfast which included chole bhature and aloo ke parathe. Katrina decided the dinner because for some reason – gesturing holding a drink – Punjabis don't care about what they are eating post 8pm).”

Vicky's reply cracked up the audience and Amitabh Bachchan himself. Fans also left laughing emojis on the post.

About The Great Indian Family

Vicky plays a bhajan singer from a family of pandits in The Great Indian Family. However, he soon learns that he might actually be a Muslim and has to deal with the shocking revelation that could make things difficult for him at home. Manushi plays his love interest in the movie.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The Great Indian Family is a simple, small-town story that will touch your hearts. Set in the heartland of India, it is a story about the unbreakable bond that family members share between each other. It shows how situations can test that bond fiercely and how powerful that emotional chord actually is, between every member of an Indian family," Vicky Kaushal said in a statement. The film is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and will release on September 22.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON