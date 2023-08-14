KBC 15: When and where to watch, changes made to Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 15

Actor Amitabh Bachchan is all set to begin season 15 of his reality game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). Talking about the show, Amitabh said that it has become 'an integral part' of his life. He also said that it’s a platform for him to connect with audiences adding that he is 'really looking forward' to the new season. (Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan returns with Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, starting Aug 14)

When and where to watch KBC

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 15 will be hosted by Amitabh Bachchan.

The show is hosted by Amitabh. KBC 15 will begin on Monday (August 14) at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. It will air every Monday to Friday at 9 pm.

What's new on KBC 15

The show's team issued a statement about the ‘badlav (changes)’ in this season. A new addition on KBC 15 is ‘Super Sandook’, that allows the contestant to revive what has been lost.

Another change this season is ‘Desh Ka Sawal’, which will drive more audience participation. Along with Video Call a Friend and Audience Poll, a new lifeline called ‘Double Dip’ has been added to the format. The audience will also see the Fastest Finger First feature in this season.

Amitabh Bachchan on KBC

In a statement, Amitabh said, "Kaun Banega Crorepati has always been gyaandaar (knowledgeable), dhandaar (monetary gains) and shaandaar (grand), but in its 15th season, we will be ushering in a new beginning – representing an evolving India, its aspirations, and its citizens who dream big."

He also added, "This show has become an integral part of my life, it’s a platform for me to connect with audiences - both inside the studio as well as those watching the show from the comfort of their homes. I am really looking forward to welcoming and interacting with contestants from different walks of life who are such a huge inspiration not only to me but also to those who want to be the change and fulfil their ambitions with the power of knowledge."

All about Kaun Banega Crorepati

KBC is the official Hindi adaptation of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. It has been hosted by Amitabh since it started, in 2000. Only the third season of the show was hosted by actor Shah Rukh Khan. In season 7 (2013), the top prize was ₹7 crore and it was increased to ₹7.5 crore in Season 14 in 2022 to celebrate 75 years of India's independence.

