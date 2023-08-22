Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Entertainment / Tv / KBC 15 written updates Aug 22: Amitabh Bachchan reveals he was hired for polio campaign due to his Angry Young Man image

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Aug 22, 2023 10:25 PM IST

KBC 15 written updates Aug 22: Amitabh Bachchan played the game with an army personnel on Tuesday.

Amitabh Bachchan began the show with good wishes for the Chandrayaan 3 mission. He recited a few lines about the Vikram lander finally meeting 'Chanda Mama'. He then began the game with contestant Kunal Singh N Dhodia and asked him the 50 lakh question. (Also read: KBC 15 August 21 written updates)

Kaun Banega Crorepati written update Aug 22: Amitabh Bachchan during the episode.

“Which of these is not the name of a horse yoked to the chariot drawn by Lord Krishna during the battle of Kurukshetra?” The options were: Saibya, Suravan, Balahaka and Sugriva. As Kunal did not feel confident about the question, he opted to quit the show with 25 lakh in the bank. The correct answer was Suravan, a horse given to Rishi Agatsya.

Then, army officer Yogesh was picked from the Fastest Finger First process. Yogesh played the first few questions with ease but needed help for the 5000 question. “As per Valmiki's Ramayan, where was Lord Ram when his father Dashrath died?” The options were Ayodhya, Mithila, Vanvaas and Kekaya. He took help from a friend with Call a Friend lifeline. With his help, he answered Vanvaas, which was correct.

Amitabh then spoke about his association with the polio campaign in India. He recalled how the campaign director hired him for his ‘angry young man’ image because people were not listening to their pleas to vaccinate their kids. “Aap daant dijiye,” Amitabh was told. Later, officials from WHO visited a village in India and asked a woman why she decided to vaccinate her child. “Amitabh ji gussa horahe the toh humne kardia (Amitabh ji was getting upset so we did it),” she told them.

Yogesh used his next lifeline Ask the Audience for the 3.2 lakh question. He was asked “What kind of animal is Shakti, the mascot of Women's Premiere League?” The options were horse, tiger, deer and lion. The audience votes for tiger, which was the right choice.

In the Super Sandook segment, Yogesh answered eight questions right and won 80,000. He brought back Ask the Audience lifeline with it. For 25 lakh question, he used both his Ask the Audience and Double Dipki lifelines. He was asked about the last person to walk on Moon. The correct answer was Harrison Schmitt.

The hooter rang soon after and the game ended.

 

