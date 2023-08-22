KBC 15 August 21 written updates: Amitabh Bachchan discusses police brutality with police officer contestant

Amitabh Bachchan began the new episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati by sharing some thoughts on how the show is connected to everyone's life. After the Ghoomer special episode, Amitabh welcomed 10 new contestants on the show. The host introduced all of them and began the Fastest Fingers First process. Amitabh Bachchan discussed Kunal's job on KBC.

For FFF, contestants were asked to arrange four countries in decreasing order of their population. The options were A) Vatican City, B) Pakistan, C) Germany and D) India. The right order was DBCA. Five people got it right and the fastest among them was Kunal Singh N Dodia from Ahmedabad.

Amitabh is nervous

Kunal told Amitabh that he was a police officer and the host got a little nervous. Kunal asked him ‘darr kyu lagraha hai (why are you scared)?’ Amitabh said, “It scares me when they swing their batons. They stop your car anywhere, ask many questions. ‘mooh kholo, blow karo isme, sharaab piya hai tumne (open your mouth, blow into this, are you drunk)?’ That scares me.”

Kunal answered the first few questions with ease and without utilising any lifeline. The second question was related to Hum Aapke Hain Koun. Kunal was asked which animal played the umpire during cricket matches in the film. Kunal easily named Tuffy, the dog. Amitabh Bachchan shared that Madhuri Dixit even adopted Redo, the dog who played Tuffy, after the shoot was done.

Amitabh also asked Kunal a question about swimming backstroke. Kunal said that he learnt to swim during his training as a policeman and is learning to ace the backstroke. Amitabh gave him some tips: "Think of the water as your bed and lie on it. When you feel you are drowning, throw your hands around and you will end up swimming backstroke.

The wife is always right

Amitabh and Kunal then discuss how latter's family thinks he is too lazy and hope he learns to be more responsible after appearing on the show. The contestant says that he is open to changing provided his wife's demands are ‘valid’. Amitabh says ‘patni ka har baat valid hota hai (whatever a wife says, it’s always valid).' Kunal joked that Amitabh clearly has more experience.

On question number 7, Kunal got a little confused. He was asked ‘Which Pandav brother entered heaven in his human form.' Kunal took help from the Audience Poll lifeline. 52% people voted for Yudhishtir which was also Kunal's first guess. The answer was correct and he won ₹40,000.

Kunal confidently answered questions nine and ten for ₹1.6 lakh and ₹3.2 lakh, respectively. He was asked about the latest secretary of R&AW and Rajendra I of Chola Dynasty who wanted to conquer South East Asia.

Amitabh then introduced the Sony Liv Question of the Day: ‘Directional’ is a grip pattern found on which part of the car? The options were: Windshield, seat, tyres and hood.

Storming through Super Sandook

Kunal absolutely crushed the Super Sandook segment, answering 9 right questions out of 10. He chose to keep ₹90,000 in the bank and not buy back his Audience Poll lifeline from it. He is the first person on the show to get 9 questions right.

For question 11 worth ₹6.4 lakh, Kunal was asked what is the interior design theme for the newly inaugurated Lok Sabha. He correctly chose ‘National bird of India’.

Amitabh and Kunal then have a discussion on police brutality and how Kunal works in a department that makes sure police officials don't misuse their powers even against criminals. “Like you said you are afraid of police. One must not be afraid of police but the law.” Amitabh agreed with him. Kunal added that ‘99.5% people’ in the world are good. The few that become criminals also usually do so because of their circumstances and even they should be dealt with patience. Kunal said that police also strikes a relationship with turned criminals who later help them get information. “I think more than normal friends, police needs criminal friends,” he says.

Amitabh was then asked about his relationship with his son Abhishek Bachchan. The host said that he treats him like a friend. “It is said that when your son starts wearing your shoes, he becomes your friend. So Abhishek took all my shoes. I can't speak with anyone in my home the way I can speak with Abhishek. And I think he feels the same,” he said.

Amitabh then asked Kunal what he would do with the money. He said that he lost his grandparents to Covid-19 and even his father had to be admitted into the ICU for almost a month. Kunal said he took loans for their treatments and would like to pay it back with whatever he wins. He would also like to take his family for a vacation with whatever is left. Amitabh also recalled how Covid-19 pandemic was tough on his family too. He recalled his own treatment at the hospital when he tested positive.

For the question worth ₹25 lakh, Kunal was asked which underwater vehicle discovered the wreck of Titanic in 1985. Kunal depleted both his lifelines--Call a Friend and Double Dipki--for it. He managed to answer it correctly, Argo.

The hooter rang soon after and Kunal will be back on Tuesday to continue the game.

