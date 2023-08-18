Amitabh Bachchan is proud of Abhishek Bachchan's performance in Ghoomer: 'Has been tough to reserve on compliments'

Amitabh Bachchan has once again praised the work of his actor-son Abhishek Bachchan in his latest film Ghoomer, and added that he will no longer reserve his compliments as a father. Directed by R Balki, Ghoomer features Abhishek Bachchan as a former cricketer turned coach, while Saiyami Kher plays a passionate cricketer. (Also read: Amitabh Bachchan cried after watching Abhishek Bachchan's Ghoomer twice) Amitabh Bachchan has once again praised Abhishek Bachchan's work in R Balki's Ghoomer.

Soon after watching the film directed by R Balki, Amitabh revealed that the performances and the film touched him and he cried. He took to his blog again late Thursday and wrote his appreciation for the film just hours ahead of Ghoomer's release in theatres. Shabana Azmi plays Saiyyami's onscreen grandmom, while Angad Bedi plays the role of her lover in the film that hits the theatres on August 18.

Amitabh is proud of Abhishek

Amitabh wrote in his blog, "It is beyond all doubt that Ghoomer is a very superior film. I say this as a father yes, but also as a long-standing member of this fantastic fraternity. At this young age, Abhishek, and in the duration of the time (that) you have been in the Industry, you have played the most complex characters with immense conviction, diversity, and aplomb. Each one (has been) difficult and different, and each (one) successful. My pride has no bounds. It has been tough to be in reserve on compliments and facts. But no more. It has been spoken and shall be spoken ever. My love."

Abhishek and Amitabh in Ghoomer

Ghoomer also features Amitabh Bachchan in a guest role. He plays a special commentator in the film but Abhishek and Amitabh do not share any frame in the film. In his earlier blog for Ghoomer, Amitabh had written that he watched the film twice the same day and called it “simply incredible”. He added that he cried watching the film, more so because of Abhishek's performance. He also praised Balki's narration of the story.

Abhishek in Ghoomer

In the film, Abhishek plays a man frsutrated with his life and one who often blames the system and the world around him to deal with his failure. After certain turn of events, he makes it his life's mission to train Saiyyami and enable her to get into the Indian cricket team.

