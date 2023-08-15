Amitabh Bachchan cried after watching Abhishek Bachchan's Ghoomer twice, reviews film: When progeny is involved...

Actor Amitabh Bachchan reviewed the upcoming sports drama film Ghoomer, featuring his son Abhishek Bachchan. Taking to his blog early on Tuesday, Amitabh said that he watched Ghoomer twice and revealed he cried too. Amitabh also praised Ghoomer director R Balki. Apart from Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher also stars in Ghoomer. (Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan on critics: 'There’s someone giving me advice for free, why would I not take it?’) Saiyami Kher, Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan in Ghoomer trailer.

Amitabh cried after watching Ghoomer

Amitabh wrote, "So yes saw Ghoomer back to back twice .. Sunday afternoon .. and then at night again .. and the verdict is beyond mention .. simply incredible.. eyes have been in the aqua flow from the very first frame .. and when the progeny is involved, they flow copiously .. and each reaction has some wonder in their thoughts and words and deeds .. each notices something that is so endearing and appealing."

Amitabh praises Ghoomer's narration

He also added, "The emotions relate to yes the game of cricket and the tale of a girl and her ambition .. but it is really the feel of the depiction and its impress upon not just the game, but of the effect of family, of the mother, of what middle India stands for in our lives ..it is the simplicity of the way the narration occurs .. it is the deftness with which R Balki has knitted before us, in the simplest of manner, a most complex idea .. of losers and winners .. of what each one of us has been through."

Amitabh also wrote, "Of that most powerful written spoken word: Ek loser kya mehsoos karta hai, woh toh mujhe maloom hai; main dekhna chahta hun ki ek winner kya, kaese mehsoos karte hai. I know what a loser feels , and experiences ; I want to know what a winner feels and experiences .. sheer brilliance in the writing and in expression what each one of us have experienced in our lives."

Amitabh talks about people facing failures

The actor concluded, "Each of us ..each one of us have faced failure at some point or the other in our lives .. and we are aware and know how it feels .. but .. how does a winner feel when he succeeds .. that is the challenge we all face .. we all strive for .. we all struggle for .. and then when we find that door is shut .. we break it open and ENTER .. to achieve what we have wanted to all our lives ..that is the learning .. the template of living ..and when it is portrayed in a most creative subtle manner .. the respect and applaud is tremendous."

About Ghoomer

The film recently received a standing ovation at the opening night of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2023. Helmed by the acclaimed director R Balki, the film also features Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi. It will hit the theatres on August 18. Abhishek portrays the character of a coach, whose life takes an unexpected turn when he crosses paths with a paraplegic sportsperson, played by Saiyami Kher.

