R Balki’s Chup: Revenge of the Artist, makes all the right noise at the box office

Filmmaker R Balki’s latest release, Chup: Revenge of The Artist, starring actors Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt and Sunny Deol, is busy writing a successful chapter for itself by winning over the box office formula as well as the marketing mantra.

The makers have been holding fan screenings in 10 cities across India, and the audience base for the thriller is getting strong on the social media, with fans showering praises on the film for its ‘engaging’ plotline.

From sending paper flower bouquets to film critics to hosting free public preview screening of a Hindi film in 11 cities across the country three days before the film’s release, the makers generated buzz around the film in an understated yet effective manner.

In fact, it was interesting for the movie buffs to get free early access to the film with a public Freeview show, which went houseful in less than 10 minutes. It was followed by the second screening of the film, which brought together film critics and industry personnel.

With the film, Balki along with producers Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Anil Naidu, Dr Jayantilal Gada of PEN Studios and Gauri Shinde put spotlight on how artists deal with criticism, through the story of a disgruntled artiste, who turns into a serial killer after his work is singularly panned by the critics. The subject struck the right chords among the industry insiders, and the audience.

To push the conversation further, the makers also hosted a panel discussion between critics and directors, with directors Anees Bazmi, Raj & DK and Alankrita Shrivastava joining in to share their views and experiences.

Here, it is important to note that the marketing effort has worked in favour of the film, and Raindrop Media can be credited for it. They have solely curated a special narrative for the film with a unique media strategy. Previously, they have been the driving force behind many content driven sleeper hits such as Ragini MMS, Vicky Donor, Piku, Kahaani, NH 10, Newton, and big ticket blockbusters such as Main Hoon Na, Dirty Picture, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Aashiqui 2, and Badhaai Ho.

Several reports even suggest that the saw the highest number of advance bookings of any film that was released in 2022 with 125,000 bookings, and registered opening of ₹2.5 crore. It continues to gain momentum, and has earned over ₹7 crore in three days.