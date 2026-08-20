KBC 18: Sunidhi Chauhan confesses Amitabh Bachchan was her first crush; Big B’s response leaves her blushing

With his towering frame, expressive eyes and undeniable charisma, Amitabh Bachchan was one of Bollywood’s biggest heartthrobs during his early years in the industry and continues to charm audiences decades later. Playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan is all set to grace Amitabh’s quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. In the latest promo, Sunidhi makes a sweet confession about her crush on Big B, leaving the veteran actor visibly amused.

Sunidhi Chauhan says Amitabh Bachchan was her first crush

Sunidhi Chauhan graces Amitabh Bachchan's KBC 18.

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The promo, shared on SonyLIV’s official Instagram handle, shows Sunidhi Chauhan expressing her admiration for Amitabh. She says, “We have seen you in so many different avatars. You are Santa Claus to me. You were my first crush.” Big B interrupts her and responds, “Aapko humpe crush tha, yeh ab bata rahi hain aap, tab nahi btaaya (You’re telling me now that you had a crush on me; you didn’t tell me back then).” Big B's response left Sunidhi smiling and blushing.

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{{^usCountry}} Sunidhi then flaunts her singing skills on the hot seat, turning the episode into a mini concert. She performs Yeh Mera Dil from the 2006 film Don. The same song was originally a part of Big B's Don as well and was sung by Asha Bhosle. Amitabh looks visibly mesmerised by her performance and applauds enthusiastically. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sunidhi then flaunts her singing skills on the hot seat, turning the episode into a mini concert. She performs Yeh Mera Dil from the 2006 film Don. The same song was originally a part of Big B's Don as well and was sung by Asha Bhosle. Amitabh looks visibly mesmerised by her performance and applauds enthusiastically. {{/usCountry}}

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Fans were equally excited to see Sunidhi on KBC 18. One commented, “Two legends admiring each other.” Another wrote, “Effortless singing, Sunidhi is so natural.” One fan expressed excitement about the full episode, writing, “Wohoo, queen is here.” Another commented, “She is Shakira from India.”

About Kaun Banega Crorepati 18

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 premiered on August 10 at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV, with episodes airing from Monday to Friday. The new season explores the idea that in an age where knowledge is universally accessible, the competitive advantage lies in the ability to interpret, connect and apply it. Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta appeared on the premiere episode to promote their film Batwara 1947.

Sunidhi Chauhan and Amitabh Bachchan’s recent work

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Sunidhi Chauhan recently lent her voice to the Cocktail 2 song Tujhko, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The film went on to perform well commercially.

Amitabh, meanwhile, continues to host KBC 18. He will next be seen in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD sequel, which also stars Prabhas and Kamal Haasan. The film is currently in production, following the success of the first instalment, which crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark worldwide.