Jaya Bachchan cheers up emotional Amitabh Bachchan, offers him sweets as she and Abhishek Bachchan surprise him on KBC

Abhishek Bachchan has shared a video from quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, where he and actor-mother Jaya Bachchan gave Amitabh Bachchan a surprise on the occasion of his 80th birthday. The video shows how Abhishek and the KBC 14 team prepped behind the scenes to surprise Amitabh. It also shows how Jaya also joined Abhishek and fed Amitabh a sweet dish as the two of them took the hot seat together for the first time. Also read: Shweta Bachchan shares unseen family pics of 'grand old man' Amitabh Bachchan on his 80th birthday

Sharing the video on Twitter and Instagram, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “It took a lot of secrecy, a lot of planning, a lot of hard-work and a lot of rehearsals to get it right. But then again, he deserves no less! It was very emotional to be able to surprise dad and celebrate his 80th Birthday at the place he loves the most, his workplace.”

Thanking the KBC 14 team, he further added, “My gratitude to the entire team of Sony and Kaun Banega Crorepati for helping me do this and making tonight’s episode so special for my father. Do try and see it if possible. KBC on 11th October at 9pm IST only on Sony TV.” He added the hashtag 'Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan' to the caption.

The video opens with Abhishek rehearsing for the special episode. On the show, a voiceover is played to surprise Amitabh, "Kahte hain beta kitna bhi bada ho jaye, pita ko hamesha hi bachcha lagta hai (it is said no matter how old a son gets, he always remains a kid for his father)." Amitabh opens his arms to hug Abhishek as he makes an entry on the sets. He takes Amitabh’s chair and makes the veteran actor take the hot seat. A montage of pictures is played on the big screen. As Amitabh also gets emotional, Abhishek stands beside him and offers him water.

As a second surprise, Jaya Bachchan also arrives on the set and gives Abhishek a hug. As she joins an emotional Amitabh Bachchan on the hot seat, she tickles his chin to cheer him up and also offers him a sweet dish in a bowl. They also had a cake-cutting ceremony for him on the sets.

At midnight, Amitabh rang in his birthday by giving a surprise darshan to his fans waiting outside his residence. He waved to the fans while Shweta Bachchan stood beside the gate, waiting for him. They went inside a couple of minutes later.

