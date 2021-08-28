Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / KBC: Season 13's first crorepati Himani Bundela reveals what she'll do with her winnings
KBC: Season 13's first crorepati Himani Bundela reveals what she'll do with her winnings

The first crorepati of Kaun Banega Crorepati's 13th season, Himani Bundela, has revealed what she wants to do with her winnings.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 09:25 AM IST
Himani Bundela became the season's first crorepati on KBC 13.

Himani Bundela, who became the first crorepati of the 13th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, has revealed what she will do with her winnings. Although the episode is yet to air, it has been shown in promo videos that she won at least 1 crore, and also attempted the 7 crore question.

In an interview, Himani, who is visually impaired, said that she wants to open a teaching facility for differently abled students where they can study in an inclusive environment.

She told a leading daily, "Whatever amount I have won on the show, I can't reveal that. I want to start inclusive coaching. We have an inclusive university, but not coaching. It will be for competitive purposes where the differently abled and normal kids will study together. We will prepare them for UPSC, CPCS. I also took an initiative to teach the visually able kids 'Mental Math'. I want to set up my father's small business which completely came to zero during the lockdown. I want to re-establish that business so that their future is secured."

Himani said that she has been trying to get on to Kaun Banega Crorepati over over a decade. She began trying when she was a teenager. "I used to send messages for the quiz show, but it always showed pending. Then I used to always think what must be the selection producer, does it happen through message? But when the online procedure started and after doing registration when I would get a message that your registration is done. I never believed that I would be sitting on the hot seat," she said.

Also read: Kaun Banega Crorepati: When Amitabh Bachchan had to apologise after fans threatened to 'boycott' show

In a promo video for the episode, Himani attempted the final question, and even seemed to know the answer. She told Amitabh Bachchan, "Darr lag raha hai, agar galat hua toh. Lekin mann keh raha hai ki answer do, yahi answer hai (I am scared that I may answer this wrong, but my heart wants me to answer nonetheless. This is the answer)."

