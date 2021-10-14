Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Keith Sequeira says marriage counselling increased spark in his marriage with Rochelle Rao
tv

Keith Sequeira says marriage counselling increased spark in his marriage with Rochelle Rao

Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao turned to marriage counselling at the beginning of the Covid-19 induced lockdown. The couple has been married since 2018.
Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao have been married since 2018. 
Published on Oct 14, 2021 09:25 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Keith Sequeira has said that the marriage counselling that he and his model-wife Rochelle Rao underwent during the Covid-19 induced lockdown has ‘absolutely’ amplified the spark in their relationship. Keith married Rochelle in 2018. The couple met on Bigg Boss 9. 

Earlier this year, the couple revealed that they turned to counselling. Now, speaking with a leading daily, Keith said that that he and Rochelle decided to try counselling not because they had hit a rough patch but because their friends had suggested giving it a try. 

“We (the group of friends) sort of do different things together so it's something that they'd suggested saying that let's do this because everyone has time, we don't even know what to do right now so it'll be interesting and there's a couple that does online... They've got these DVDs which you can download and you follow it and you answer questions and things like that. And I think it's amazing, I think it is so important to do that for every couple for two reasons. One, you should never fall into a pattern with your partner becomes taking the person for granted and it happens a lot with couples here. It also helps you empathise and realised why you're with that person, every couple, including us, have ups and downs, good and bad moments," he said. 

Asked if the counselling helped increase the spark, Keith explained, “Absolutely, I think increasing the spark in a couple is more to do with understanding the other person rather than just about the looks. She's a great looking woman and she thinks, very kind of her too, the same about me. I think beyond that it is also understanding the person. That's where the bonding happens as a couple and that reignites the spark for sure. Cause everybody grows with time.” 

Also read: Ahead of third wedding anniversary, Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao open up on seeking marriage counselling

Speaking with Hindustan Times earlier this year, Keith revealed that fortunately, the couple did not end up fighting during the lockdown. "We have been quite blessed. We found our own space and did our own thing and then also were together. We haven’t really had fights, lucky us,” he said. 

Topics
rochelle rao keith sequeira
