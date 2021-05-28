Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani performs Pyaar Hua Ikraar Hua with Aastha Gill, watch

Arjun Bijlani and Aastha Gill were seen goofing around on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The duo, along with several other stars, is in South Africa filming the upcoming season of the adventure reality show.

On Friday, Arjun and Aastha's fellow contestant Anushka Sen took to her Instagram Stories and shared a video of the duo's impromptu performance. In the video, the duo channelled their inner Raj Kapoor and Nargis with an umbrella in their hands while the song was played in the background. Anushka shared the video with the caption, "Dekho Dekho", tagging the two stars.

Arjun and Aastha have frequently seen bonding with Anushka. On Thursday, Arjun was also seen preparing a glass of hot chocolate for her. Anushka took to her Instagram Stories and to show the step-by-step process of his special drink. Aastha and Anushka, on the other hand, were seen jamming to the singer's hit song Naagin. Anushka shared the video with the caption, "Masti time with South Africa team and the bestt @aasthagill."

Besides Anushka and Aastha, Arjun has also been seen spending time with actors Shweta Tiwari, Abhinav Shukla and Divyanka Tripathi, among others. They have appeared in each others' social media accounts in form of videos and photos. Arjun and Abhinav were also seen indulging in a photo shoot a few weeks ago.

Back in March, while confirming his participation in the show, Arjun told Indianexpress.com, "I’m going to go there with an intention to win. I’m not going there for a vacation. I want to do every stunt with whatever I have in me. It all depends on how you perform on that particular day because adrenaline is kicking in. It’s not easy. More than physically, you need to be mentally fit for anything. I might go a little less physically fit but I’ll definitely go mentally fit.”

Arjun is known for shows such as Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Naagin and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil. Last year, Arjun made his digital debut with the series, State of Siege: 26/11.