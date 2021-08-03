Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi reacts to being called ‘cunningly smart’ over comments on Sourabh Raaj Jain

Divyanka Tripathi offered a clarification after being called ‘cunningly smart’ for her comments on Sourabh Raaj Jain in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. During Sunday’s episode, Sourabh was eliminated after being nominated by Arjun Bijlani to take his place in the elimination stunt. Initially, Divyanka appeared to support Arjun’s decision but later expressed support for Sourabh.

A Twitter user criticised Divyanka and wrote, “@Divyanka_T was like cunningly smart. First she supported @Thearjunbijlani decision and then tried to be sweet by wishing @saurabhraajjain victory. Shame on her.”

In response, Divyanka said that she was ‘fond of’ Sourabh, and that everything was not aired on television. “My dear, I shouldn’t explain but since I’m so fond of @saurabhraajjain I will. I was sarcastic...I said many things before and after like he’s a vegetarian which wasn’t shown (for broadcasting rules maybe, which is justified). There’s more to what you see on TV,” she wrote.

Divyanka Tripathi clarified her comments on Sourabh Raaj Jain in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Sourabh came out in support of Divyanka and tweeted, “Hey @Divyanka_T you were so kind to me throughout, I still remember your sweet messages post Wht happened…..feelings are mutual.”

Divyanka praised Sourabh and wrote, “Sourabh you are a pure soul and a rare find. There was so much more to you to offer in KKK. Eliminated too soon but won million hearts.”

Sourabh Raaj Jain backed Divyanka Tripathi and said that she was always ‘kind’ to him.

In a confessional after Arjun’s decision to nominate Sourabh for the elimination stunt, Divyanka said, “Yeh jo choice hai, kahin na kahin bohot achchi hai, agar kisi ko nikaalna ho toh (This choice is a good one if you want to get someone out).”

Also see: Step inside Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor’s home with outdoor bathtub, watch room-by-room tour

Arjun profusely apologised to Sourabh as he was leaving and said, “You have a big heart and I don’t know how I will make it up to you but in this life, I promise you that I will make this up to you.”