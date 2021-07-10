Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's Vishal Aditya Singh on dating rumours with Sana Makbul: 'Don't be jealous'

Sana Makbul and Vishal Aditya Singh have dismissed dating rumours and said that they are 'great' friends. Sana and Vishal recently shot for Khatron Ke Khiladi.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 10, 2021 06:06 PM IST
Sana Makbul and Vishal Aditya Singh in Cape Town, South Africa.

Actors Sana Makbul and Vishal Aditya Singh have dismissed rumours of them being in a relationship and called each other 'great' friends. The duo has also showered each other with praises, adding that they came to know each other while shooting for the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The filming took place last month.

Speaking to a leading daily, Vishal Aditya Singh said, "Let me clear it, Sana is a great friend and I would like to tell the world, 'duniya walon jalo mat, ek ladka aur ek ladki dost ho sakte hain (people, don't be jealous, a girl and a boy can be good friends too)'. It does not necessarily have to be a romantic relationship always. Besides, I also posted pictures with Niki Tamboli, but no one linked me with her."

Vishal added that their friendship began on the sets of the show. He said that the other participants were 'either engaged, married or were not single' and since Sana and he are single, he 'thought of bonding with her'. He also called Sana 'extremely nice', adding that he 'enjoyed connecting with her'.

Sana Makbul echoed the same emotion as she said, "Vishal is a man, not a boy. That's what I like about him. He is very kind, generous, thoughtful and looks after his friends really well. I got to know him on the show. He is a very supportive friend and helped me do those stunts. But, I would like to clarify, we are just friends and single. There is nothing more to this friendship...We are good friends and focused on our careers. I like him and he is a great friend."

Sana and Vishal recently returned from the South African capital of Cape Town after filming for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. Last month, Sana and Vishal had shared a few pictures with each other in romantic poses.

Also Read | Shanaya Kapoor impresses Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda and Khushi Kapoor with her latest photoshoot

Khatron Ke Khiladi will air on Colors TV from July 17. The show features actors Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Mahek Chahal, Anushka Sen, Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood and singers Rahul Vaidya and Aastha Gill as contestants this season.

