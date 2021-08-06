Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Sana Makbul cried after Sourabh's 'unfair' elimination, confronted Arjun for nominating him

Actor Sana Makbul is the latest Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant to open up about the eviction of fellow contestant Sourabh Raaj Jain, following his nomination by Arjun Bijlani for the elimination round. Sourabh was evicted from the stunt-based reality show in the episode that aired last week.

Sana Makbul, in an interview, has said that the elimination of Sourabh was shocking for everyone and she felt it was unfair. She also revealed that everybody cried for Sourabh.

Speaking with Koimoi, Sana said, “I felt really bad because Sourabh was a good performer... When I asked Arjun why he took his name, he was like ‘I thought yaar he’s strong, he will come back, I had that guarantee.’ And trust me, everybody thought that he will come back... His elimination was so shocking for everybody. Sab roye hai (Everyone cried). I know how much I have cried. I’ve not cried for anybody’s elimination, but when Sourabh was leaving, I was feeling so bad, I was like, ‘No, this is unfair’...If he had a valid reason, then I think who are we to (judge).

“If tomorrow you tell me that Sana you have that position, you have that power in hand and you have to put somebody out there – I would always do my strong competition. If Arjun Bijlani felt like Sourabh Raaj Jain was a strong competition, so he thought he would come back – he never thought that this one will go, anything like that (would happen) because he’s been consistently performing so well and all of a sudden like… his elimination was shocking, shocking for us.”

Sana is not the first contestant to support Sourabh. On Thursday, actor Shweta Tiwari had told the paparazzi, "He was a deserving contestant and shouldn't have been eliminated. But the format of the show was such that one had to be nominated. I think he (Arjun) could have chosen someone else but it's done now. We have come home now."

Also Read | Even Priyanka Chopra's feet are inseparable from 'boo' Nick Jonas after long-awaited reunion. See new pic

Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the show also features Divyanka Tripathi, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood, Aastha Gill, Maheck Chahal, Anushka Sen, and Vishal Aditya Singh.