Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Shweta Tiwari says 'muh nahi lagna' after Rohit Shetty asks her to kiss an Iguana, watch

Ahead of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's premiere, a new clip from the stunt-based reality show has been shared online showcasing Shweta Tiwari petting an Iguana. The video, shared on Instagram by Colors, features the contestants assembling together in front of host Rohit Shetty.

Shweta Tiwari and the other contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 are soon introduced to an Iguana. Visibly terrified, Shweta works up the courage to go closer to it and is even seen petting it. "I like you," she tells the Iguana before she turns to Rohit Shetty and announces, "I did it."

However, soon the contestants and Rohit ask her to kiss the Iguana. Shweta refuses and says, "Muh nahi lagna (I don't want to kiss)." Her reaction leaves everyone in splits.

The video also featured Shweta breaking down a few times and giving up while performing the stunts. At a point, it appeared to be that a teary Shweta refused the stunt before even listening to the task to be performed. Watch the clip here:

Shweta Tiwari along with Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Varun Sood, Nikki Tamboli, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Sana Makbul, Aastha Gill, and Anushka Sen were in Cape Town earlier this summer, where they shot for the reality show.

Speaking about her participation with Hindustan Times, Shweta admitted that she chose to do the reality show because she needed money to survive and take care of her family

“Since last year, everyone wants to get back to work but many don’t have that option. So many of my friends have lost their jobs and have no work. I have seen people crying because they don’t have money or lost their jobs. You help a few but you can’t possibly help everyone. The last 15 months have been bad for so many. But there were businesses that made millions and took advantage of the situation too. The pandemic taught us who will stand and help us in need. It has taught us the value of health, family, and nature,” she said.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will premiere on July 17 on Colors, and will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 pm.