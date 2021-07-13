Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Shweta Tiwari says 'muh nahi lagna' after Rohit Shetty asks her to kiss an Iguana, watch
tv

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Shweta Tiwari says 'muh nahi lagna' after Rohit Shetty asks her to kiss an Iguana, watch

Shweta Tiwari was asked to kiss an Iguana during an episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Here's what happened next.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 06:55 PM IST
Shweta Tiwari as seen in a clip of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Ahead of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's premiere, a new clip from the stunt-based reality show has been shared online showcasing Shweta Tiwari petting an Iguana. The video, shared on Instagram by Colors, features the contestants assembling together in front of host Rohit Shetty.

Shweta Tiwari and the other contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 are soon introduced to an Iguana. Visibly terrified, Shweta works up the courage to go closer to it and is even seen petting it. "I like you," she tells the Iguana before she turns to Rohit Shetty and announces, "I did it."

However, soon the contestants and Rohit ask her to kiss the Iguana. Shweta refuses and says, "Muh nahi lagna (I don't want to kiss)." Her reaction leaves everyone in splits.

The video also featured Shweta breaking down a few times and giving up while performing the stunts. At a point, it appeared to be that a teary Shweta refused the stunt before even listening to the task to be performed. Watch the clip here:

Shweta Tiwari along with Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Varun Sood, Nikki Tamboli, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Sana Makbul, Aastha Gill, and Anushka Sen were in Cape Town earlier this summer, where they shot for the reality show.

Speaking about her participation with Hindustan Times, Shweta admitted that she chose to do the reality show because she needed money to survive and take care of her family

“Since last year, everyone wants to get back to work but many don’t have that option. So many of my friends have lost their jobs and have no work. I have seen people crying because they don’t have money or lost their jobs. You help a few but you can’t possibly help everyone. The last 15 months have been bad for so many. But there were businesses that made millions and took advantage of the situation too. The pandemic taught us who will stand and help us in need. It has taught us the value of health, family, and nature,” she said.

Also read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rohit Shetty asks Anushka Sen ‘main bakra hoon?’, she recreates Devdas moment with spider

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will premiere on July 17 on Colors, and will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 pm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shweta tiwari khatron ke khiladi rohit shetty

Related Stories

tv

Abhinav Shukla says Rahul Vaidya changed on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, but they still aren't 'amazing friends'

UPDATED ON JUL 13, 2021 03:28 PM IST
tv

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 promo: Rohit Shetty, stumped by Abhinav Shukla’s science talk, gives shout-out to Salman Khan

PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 11:41 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Baby elephant Luna gives cameraperson a little fright in adorable video. Watch

Fascinating video shows plane dropping fish to restock lakes in Utah. Watch

‘Proud of my boy,’ Priyanka Gandhi tweets about son’s photography exhibition

Chef makes bald eagle completely out of chocolate. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021
MP Board Class 10 Result 2021
Horoscope Today
Flood
India Covid Cases
NEET 2021
PM Narendra Modi
Delhi Weather
Tokyo Olympics
Covid vaccine
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP